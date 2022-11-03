U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s Travel to the UAE and Saudi Arabia

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking started travel to the UAE and Saudi Arabia on November 2 to support efforts to renew and expand the UN-mediated truce in Yemen. We remind the Houthis that the world is watching their actions and urge them to cooperate with the UN and listen to Yemeni appeals for peace. The only path forward to ending eight years of destructive war is through a durable ceasefire and political settlement that allows Yemenis to determine the future of their country.

