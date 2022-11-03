Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,284 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 287,368 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s Travel to the UAE and Saudi Arabia

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking started travel to the UAE and Saudi Arabia on November 2 to support efforts to renew and expand the UN-mediated truce in Yemen. We remind the Houthis that the world is watching their actions and urge them to cooperate with the UN and listen to Yemeni appeals for peace. The only path forward to ending eight years of destructive war is through a durable ceasefire and political settlement that allows Yemenis to determine the future of their country.

For any questions, please contact Vanessa Vidal at NEA-Press@state.gov and follow us on Twitter @StateDept_NEA.

You just read:

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s Travel to the UAE and Saudi Arabia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.