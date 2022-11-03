Harpoon Therapeutics to Present Interim Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of T Cell Engager HPN217 at the 64th ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

Updated interim results from Phase 1 clinical trial of HPN217 in heavily pretreated patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma to be presented in a poster at ASH on Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel T cell engagers, today announced that it will present updated interim data from its Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating single-agent HPN217 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) in a poster presentation at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition being held in person in New Orleans, Louisiana and virtually from December 10-13, 2022. HPN217 targets B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) and is based on Harpoon's proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform designed to recruit a patient's own immune cells to kill tumor cells.



“The updated interim results from the Phase 1 trial establish clinical proof of concept of HPN217 in heavily pretreated relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and provide further clinical validation of our proprietary TriTAC T cell engager platform,” said Julie Eastland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Harpoon Therapeutics. “At ASH 2022, we look forward to presenting updated clinical results from the ongoing HPN217 trial in patients with RRMM, including additional safety, efficacy and pharmacodynamic data from patients enrolled at higher dose levels.”

Details of the ASH poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: Updated Interim Results from a Phase 1 Study of HPN217, a Half-Life Extended Tri-Specific T Cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) Targeting B Cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM)

Publication Number: 3240

Session Number/Title: Session 653 - Myeloma and Plasma Cell Dyscrasias: Prospective Therapeutic Trials: Poster II

Session Date, Time: Sunday, December 11 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. CT

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D

The poster will also be available on Harpoon’s website following the presentation.

For more details about the ASH Annual Meeting, please visit: https://www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting

In November 2019, Harpoon Therapeutics and AbbVie announced a licensing agreement and option to advance HPN217 and expand an existing discovery collaboration. Under the terms of the agreement, AbbVie may exercise its option to license HPN217 after completion of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient’s own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon has also developed a proprietary ProTriTAC™ platform, which applies a prodrug concept to its TriTAC platform to create a therapeutic T cell engager that remains inactive until it reaches the tumor. Harpoon’s third proprietary technology platform, extended release TriTAC-XR, is designed to mitigate cytokine release syndrome. For additional information about Harpoon Therapeutics, please visit www.harpoontx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “look forward,” “will,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Harpoon Therapeutics’ expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties that could cause Harpoon Therapeutics’ clinical development programs, future results or performance to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the expected timing, progress, and results of Harpoon Therapeutics’ clinical trials, the possibility and timing of AbbVie’s option to license HPN217 and other statements that are not historical fact. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during clinical studies, preliminary data and trends may not be predictive of future data or results, may not demonstrate safety or efficacy or lead to regulatory approval by the FDA or other regulatory agencies, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected, unanticipated or greater than anticipated impacts or delays due to COVID-19, changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, the uncertainties and timing of the regulatory approval process, the timing and results of unexpected litigation or other disputes, and the sufficiency of Harpoon Therapeutics’ cash resources. These and other factors that may cause Harpoon Therapeutics’ actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Harpoon Therapeutics’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under “Risk Factors” in Harpoon Therapeutics’ quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and future filings by Harpoon Therapeutics. Except as required by law, Harpoon Therapeutics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

