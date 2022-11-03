CRISPR Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation on CTX110® at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2022 Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- ZUG, Switzerland and BOSTON, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced that it will present a poster on CTX110®, its wholly-owned allogeneic CAR-T cell investigational therapy targeting CD19+ B-cell malignancies, at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2022 Annual Meeting, taking place December 10-13, 2022, virtually and at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.



The ASH abstract includes preliminary data from 32 patients with Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL) who have been dosed in the Company’s ongoing Phase 1 CARBON trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of CTX110®. The poster presentation will include updated results from the CARBON trial.

The ASH abstract is now available at www.hematology.org.

Title: CTX110 Allogeneic CRISPR-Cas9–Engineered CAR-T Cells in Patients (Pts) with Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL): Results From the Phase 1 Dose Escalation CARBON Study

Session Name: 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase and Investigational Therapies: Poster III

Session Date: Monday, December 12, 2022

Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM ET

Abstract Number: 4629

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D

About CTX110 and CARBON Trial

CTX110, a wholly owned program of CRISPR Therapeutics, is a healthy donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T investigational therapy targeting cluster of differentiation 19, or CD19. CTX110 is being investigated in the ongoing CARBON trial, a Phase 1 single-arm, multi-center, open label clinical trial, CARBON, is designed to assess the safety and efficacy of several dose levels of CTX110 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies. CTX110 has been granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation from the FDA.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic partnerships with leading companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California, and a business office in London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

