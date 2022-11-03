A Leading Digital Transformation Agency Announces Partnership

Icreon, a New York-based Digital Transformation Agency, Partners with Incline Equity Partners to Accelerate Growth

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icreon®, a leading digital transformation agency headquartered in New York, is pleased to announce its partnership with the Pittsburgh-based private equity firm Incline Equity Partners.

For the last 22 years, Icreon has provided a comprehensive suite of digital transformation services that enable enterprise and midmarket businesses to better engage their customers. Incline Equity Partners' investment will help accelerate Icreon's growth through strategic acquisitions and by investing in go-to-market strategies to further fuel the expansion of Icreon's growing client portfolio.

"The Icreon team has done a tremendous job of building a trusted, digital transformation and customer experience agency that is well positioned to capture additional market share in the large digital transformation industry," said Tom Ritchie, Partner at Incline Equity Partners. "We plan to work with Icreon to accelerate growth by exploring strategic acquisitions that will add expertise across additional verticals, capabilities, and software platforms. We also plan to continue to invest in Icreon's go-to-market strategy to further expand customer growth."

Icreon plans to expand its digital transformation offerings across a wider range of industries and digital platforms. The expansion of strategy, product design, implementation & go-to-market capabilities is part of an effort to position Icreon for faster growth in the digital transformation space.

"This partnership will help us better serve our clients by enhancing our technological capabilities and deepening our service offerings," said Himanshu Sareen, Founder and CEO of Icreon. "We are proud of the long-term client relationships that we have developed over the last 20 years and look forward to the next chapter in expanding our holistic digital transformation offering."

ABOUT ICREON: Founded in 2000 and headquartered in New York City, Icreon's global capabilities expand across North America, Europe & India. With hundreds of technology experts, Icreon is a leading digital transformation agency providing organizations with digital strategy consulting, design, and engineering services at scale. Fortune 500 companies to associations partner with Icreon to usher in a new age of digital maturity. Learn more at icreon.com.

Baird served as the exclusive financial advisor to Icreon

