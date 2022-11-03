Fishmeal Market Growth & Share by 2028 | Company Profiles, Top Regions, Latest Technology, Investment Opportunities, Future Trends | Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fishmeal market report shares valuable information about global development status, opportunities, and challenges in near future, as past data analyzed by industry experts which is helpful for you to take needful discussions. Fishmeal market study offers information about the sales and revenue during the historic and estimated period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the benefits of the segment in identifying the significance of different factors that help the industry progress.

Fishmeal market report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, with market size, volume, and value, as well as price data, key players, and regional analysis. Moreover, the report similarly covers segment data, with type segment, application segment, channel segment, etc.

Global Fishmeal Market Size was estimated at USD 6486.03 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8031.37 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.10% during the forecast period.



Segmentation by Types: -

Steam dried(SD)

Flame dried(FD)

Segmentation by Applications: -

Aquaculture feed

Poultry feed

Pig feed

Pet food

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Major players in the global market include: -

TASA

Diamante

Austevoll Seafood ASA

COPEINCA

Corpesca SA

Omega Protein

Coomarpes

KT Group

Cermaq

FF Skagen

Austral

