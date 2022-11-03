Value of Plant Based Sweeteners Market Estimated at USD 5.06 Billion by 2030, Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 2.98 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.02%, Market Trends – High demand for stevia-based sweeteners from the North America

Rising use of plant-based sweeteners in diet and soft drinks and Increasing innovative product launches by startup companies are major factors driving market revenue growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global plant-based sweeteners market size was USD 2.98 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing health consciousness and awareness about artificial sweeteners among consumers are major factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. Demand for plant-based sweeteners has increased due to rising consumption of plant-based natural products, global ongoing food trends, and product advancements in the food & beverage industry. Moreover, rising product launches from major companies is also driving revenue growth of the market. For example, ADM’s next-generation stevia extraction and purification technology, SweetRight Edge offers a superior flavor profile while reducing the need for maskers. With 15% more sweetness than traditional steviol glycosides, this novel technique enables the company to maximize glycosides for outstanding flavor while eliminating undesirable qualities such as bitterness and astringency.

The latest and updated research report on the Global Plant Based Sweeteners Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Plant Based Sweeteners market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Plant Based Sweeteners market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The liquid segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. 1-2 teaspoons of table sugar can be swapped out for a few drops of liquid sweetener. Liquid sweeteners, such as stevia, come in a variety of tastes including orange, root bear, lemon, and others, which act as flavor enhancers to improve the taste of soda and water. Due to the fact that liquid stevia does not raise blood glucose levels, it is popular among dieters, diabetics, and health-conscious consumers.

The pharmaceuticals segment is expected to register a rapid growth rate due to rising demand for natural products in pharmaceuticals and greater research and development initiatives. Natural sweeteners are highly sought in the pharmaceutical industry due to their lack of toxicity.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR due to consumer preference for processed foods & beverages that are easier to make and take up less time. Increasing incidences of obesity and diabetes among kids and older populations is another factor driving revenue growth of the market.

On 01 July 2020, Ingredion, which is a U.S. food company acquired a 75% stake in PureCircle. Stevia sweeteners are produced by PureCircle for the food & beverage industry. With this transaction, PureCircle will get access to Ingredion's broad product line and extensive worldwide distribution network, which will drive both companies growth and result in significant cost savings.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Ingredion, DuPont, Roquette Frères, Pyure Brands LLC., Steviahubindia, Fooditive Group, Foodchem International Corporation, Evolva, Wisdom Natural Brands, GLG Life Tech Corp., and MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated.

Furthermore, the report divides the Plant Based Sweeteners market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global plant-based sweeteners market based on type, form, distribution channel, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Stevia

Monk Fruit Sugar

Sorbitol

Xylitol

Yacon

Molasses

Agave

Lucuma Fruit Sugar

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Crystal

Liquid

Powder

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

E-commerce Stores

Retail Stores

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Beverages

Bakery

Confectionery

Ice-creams

Desserts

Fruit Processing

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Others

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2022-2030. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Overview of the Plant Based Sweeteners Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Plant Based Sweeteners industry

