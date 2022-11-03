Constant Therapy Health Wins 2022 Hearst Health Prize

Leading Digital Brain Rehabilitation Company Takes Home $100,000 Award

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constant Therapy Health , a brain health digital therapeutics company, announced today that it won the 2022 Hearst Health Prize. The $100,000 award was announced at the UCLA Center for SMART Health 2022 Annual Symposium in Los Angeles by Gregory Dorn, MD, MPH, president of Hearst Health; Arash Naeim, MD, Ph.D., co-director of UCLA Center for SMART Health; and Alex Bui, Ph.D., co-director of the Center for SMART Health.



“We are honored to be named the Hearst Health Prize winner and to be recognized for the significant impact our brain rehabilitation program has had on tens of thousands of patients with neurological disorders. The prize will support the ongoing advancement of our AI-driven speech and cognitive rehabilitation platform,” said Veera Anantha, Ph.D., CEO and Co-founder of Constant Therapy Health. “With over 200 million therapy exercises delivered to patients, we have shown that home-based cognitive therapy is a viable and effective rehabilitation tool for those with speech, language, and cognitive disorders due to stroke, TBI, dementia, aphasia, and other neurological disorders.”

“The Constant Therapy Health program serves as a groundbreaking example of how advanced care algorithms help patients regain function and recover from brain injury,” said Dr. Dorn. “We are pleased to recognize their great work as the 2022 winner of the Hearst Health Prize.”

Constant Therapy Health’s machine learning platform continuously identifies optimal therapy exercises for patients using their past performance metrics, population performance data for similar patient types, clinician inputs, and self-submitted preferences and profile information. Using the Constant Therapy platform at home, in addition to in-clinic therapy, patients have seen significant improvements on standardized cognitive and language skills assessments compared with patients receiving standard-of-care workbooks. Watch this video to learn more.

“Not only does Constant Therapy support patients recovering from traumatic brain injuries and other neurological disorders, but it also helps the healthcare system overall by addressing a need where clinical resources can be scarce,” said Dr. Naeim.

“The program’s machine learning solution demonstrates the positive impact digital therapeutics can have on patients with limited access to in-person treatment, providing them with a meaningful intervention they can use at home,” added Dr. Bui.

Hearst Health Prize applications were evaluated by experts at the UCLA Center for SMART Health and by a distinguished panel of judges. Applicants were scored based on their data science program’s health impact or outcome; data science approach; operational and financial sustainability; scalability and generalizability; mitigation of bias; and significance of the problem and solution. Constant Therapy Health scored the highest across these criteria.

About Constant Therapy Health:

Constant Therapy Health is a next-generation digital therapeutics company whose technology is clinically proven to improve the efficacy of cognitive, speech, and language therapy, as well as increase access to and reduce the cost of therapy. Constant Therapy, an award-winning digital program, uses patented AI technology to deliver personalized exercises that rebuild cognitive and speech function for individuals recovering from stroke or traumatic brain injury (TBI) or living with aphasia, dementia, and other neurological conditions. Built by a team of top neuroscientists at Boston University, Constant Therapy is used by tens of thousands of patients and clinicians, helping to create the world’s largest brain rehabilitation database, and providing insights that can improve the effectiveness and efficiency of brain rehabilitation. Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more or to partner with us.

About the UCLA Center for SMART Health

The UCLA Center for Systematic, Measurable, Actionable, Resilient, and Technology-driven (SMART) Health is a campus-wide collaborative that looks at the integrated transformation of healthcare through emergent data and technologies. A joint effort between the Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI), the Institute for Precision Health (IPH), and the B. John Garrick Institute for the Risk Sciences that brings together UCLA's experts to shape how digital and data-driven healthcare technologies will help to manage risk, reliability, resilience, uncertainty, and precision in future biomedical research and clinical care.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK. Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2GEN. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

