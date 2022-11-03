CAS9 Technology Market To Reach USD 6.72 Billion at a CAGR of 11.30% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Increasing Adoption in Agriculture Sector to Boost CAS9 Technology Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ CAS9 Technology Market : Product Type, Application, Delivery Method, End User and Region - Global Forecast Till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 6.72 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 11.30% during the assessment timeframe.

CAS9 Technology Market Analysis

Key Players

Eminent industry players profiled in the global CAS9 technology market report include-

Cellecta, Inc.

abm Inc.

GenScript

CRISPR Therapeutic

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Takara Bio, Inc.

AstraZeneca, PLC

Merck KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.)

New England Biolabs

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

Lonza Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 6.72 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 11.30% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Advanced countries in North America and Europe are witnessing a faster uptake of the technology Key Market Drivers Growing awareness regarding biotechnology techniques and products

Drivers

Increasing Adoption in Agriculture Sector to Boost Market Growth

The potential use of CAS9 to modify the genes of numerous crops to make them more nutritious and resistant to heat and stress is expected to drive its future application in agriculture which will boost market growth over the forecast period.

Opportunities

Growing Investments on R&D Development to offer Robust Opportunities

The growing government as well as private investments on R&D of genome editing will offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

Restraints

Lack of International Regulatory Framework to act as Market Restraint

The lack of international regulatory framework for gene editing products may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Challenges

Ethical Issues to act as Market Challenge

Ethical issues related to CAS9 and dearth of skilled personnel may act as market challenges over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global CAS9 technology market has been bifurcated based on end user, delivery methods, application, and product type.

By product type, the CAS9 technology market is segmented into vectors and consumables.

By application, the CAS9 technology market is segmented into in vitro genetic depletion, disease models, and genome engineering.

By delivery method, the CAS9 technology market is segmented into non-viral delivery methods, viral delivery methods, and physical delivery methods.

By end user, the CAS9 technology market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology.

COVID-19 Analysis

SARS-CoV-2 surveillance is critical for preventing widespread transmission. However, during the current outbreak, there are significant difficulties in diagnosing COVID-19. The high volume of cases strains diagnostic test capacity, necessitating the development of a rapid sample processing solution. In COVID-19 and potential future outbreaks, molecular biology technologies such as gene-editing procedures such as CRISPR developed with cutting-edge scientific discoveries may be more important than traditional diagnosis or treatment methods. Researchers at the New York Genome Center developed a new CRISPR screening technology to target RNA, including RNA from novel viruses, in March 2020. (COVID-19). Furthermore, in November 2019, researchers at ETH Zurich, Switzerland, switched the CAS9 enzyme for CAS 12a, allowing them to edit genes in 25 target sites.

Regional Analysis

North America to Lead CAS9 Technology Market

North America is the leading market in America due to strict regulations for manufacturing medical devices and providing medical services, which improves the quality of devices and technology. This improves the efficiency and quality of products, devices, technology, and services provided by the American healthcare industry. Because of increased investment in the development of innovative solutions to treat genetic diseases by government-aided, run, and established bodies and centers, North America accounted for the utmost revenue share in 2020. Crops treated with CAS9 technology in the region are not classified as GMOs (Genetically modified organisms), attracting a number of agricultural companies to commercialize CRISPR-edited crops. North America is the world's leading market for CAS9 technology. The developed countries, like the United States and Canada, have strict regulations governing the manufacturing of medical devices and the provision of medical services, which improves the quality of devices and technology. The availability of high-quality healthcare products, devices, technology, and services is expected to drive market growth. Explanation of the biotechnology industry and the rapid implementation of advanced technologies such as CAS9 are also driving regional growth. The North American CAS9 technology market is expected to grow significantly during the study period as a result of technological advancements, government policies, product approvals, key initiatives by market players, and the numerous benefits of CAS9 technology. The market for CAS9 technology in North America is the largest.

Increased emphasis on healthcare has resulted in increased government and private funding. The use of CAS9 technology in biomedical, agricultural, & industrial applications has grown significantly. The growing demand for gene therapies for disease diagnosis, prevention, and drug development is driving regional demand for CAS9 technology. The region's growth has been aided by the expansion of biopharmaceutical R&D as well as the involvement of several pharmaceutical corporations in the development of novel therapeutics. North America dominated the CAS9 Technology market in 2020, owing to extensive research conducted to develop novel therapeutics for disease targeting and widespread adoption of genome editing techniques for germline modifications. Because of the presence of major market players, North America is expected to collectively contribute to the growth of the CAS9 Technology market, and the development of technologically advanced CAS9 technology products is expected to influence the CAS9 technology market growth.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in CAS9 Technology Market

Due to high demand from China, Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. In China, CRISPR/CAS 9 is being used to delete genes in livestock that inhibit hair and muscle growth in order to grow larger stocks for the country's commercial wool and meat industries. It may become a common method of expanding livestock industries in the future. The Chinese government funded 42 CAS 9 projects with nearly USD 3.5 million. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is will be the fastest growing region. The need to focus on efficient and effective healthcare is driving the regional market.

