Portillo’s Named A 2022 Best Brand to Work For by QSR Magazine

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO), the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago street food, today announced that it has been named to QSR Magazine’s inaugural Best Brands to Work For list. Dedicated to restaurant operators, the new report recognizes the companies that are leading the industry as employers of choice. Portillo’s was also featured as the cover story of the November Best Brands to Work For print issue.



“This recognition is a testament to the strength of our people-first culture and the power behind living our values of Family, Greatness, Energy and Fun,” said Michael Osanloo, President & CEO of Portillo’s. “I’m incredibly proud of the entire Portillo’s team. They bring so much passion and excitement to work every day, and truly are the heart of Portillo’s.”

QSR Magazine recognized Portillo’s for its “secret-sauce” of having both a strong employee proposition and a culture built through decades of centralized growth. The company’s industry-leading turnover rate and internal promotion rate over 80%, as well as its employee benefits, training and development programs, and company culture and values were also contributing factors to Portillo’s continued success.

“Labor was on the mind of every restaurant operator well before COVID,” says Danny Klein, editorial director of QSR Magazine. “But like many topics, it was placed in the pressure cooker. Beyond brands scrambling to hire and keep workers, however, what the pandemic really did was reveal the mettle of the restaurants that led with a people-first approach. The chains certified as Best Brands to Work For in our inaugural report are setting a new standard for employee care and laying a blueprint for peers to follow in the years to come.”

The full ranking includes 25 restaurant brands, all of which were among a longer list of outside expert submissions that was reviewed by a panel of industry pundits. The full list of honorees is available at QSRMagazine.com.

The full story of Portillo’s culture-driven approach can be accessed HERE.

