South Jersey’s Groovy Smoovies is Now Offering Franchising Opportunities
Groovy Smoovies are customized drinks that are made with the freshest fruits and vegetablesHADDONFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Groovy Smoovies, the southern New Jersey company providing healthy and happy options to customers, is thrilled to announce the launch of its national franchising program.
Customers have chosen Groovy Smoovies as the best smoothies in South Jersey for two years in a row and the drinks are a hit with families, children, young adults and the area’s professional athletes.
Groovy Smoovies are customized drinks that are made with the freshest fruits and vegetables and have been named after classic Hollywood movies.
“We’re a family-friendly company that doesn’t view our customers as mere ‘customers,’ but rather as family and friends and is dedicated to providing them with the highest and best customer service possible,” said Antonne Jones, Groovy Smoovies’ owner and CEO.
“We’re targeting entrepreneurs and professionals who are looking to own their own business, as well as professional athletes, entertainers and women,” Jones said. He added women now account for about one-third of small business owners and franchisees and that more than 13 million businesses are owned by women, a staggering 3,150 percent increase since 2016.
Among the competitive advantages of a Groovy Smoovies franchise is the low overhead and high profit margins and its unique value as a company that offers great smoothies and family entertainment in one setting. Groovy Smoovies also provide offsite service and deliveries to corporate customers.
Furthermore, the company has a dedicated team available to assist in every step of the franchise process, offering advice on real estate, construction and marketing.
Groovy Smoovies are also community partners and active sponsors in local and regional youth athletic organizations. Additionally, the company employ students from local high schools and offers discounts to senior adults, students and essential and frontline workers.
The stores also have a broad customer base from professional athletes to weekend warriors, as well as moms on the go to kids who want to have a smoothie.
“From the moment you step into Groovy Smoovies, you just know you stumbled onto something truly special. As a franchise consultant for over 20 years, I knew instantly that Antonne Jones produced his own Hollywood hit right here in Haddonfield,” said Robert Katz, managing director and senior franchise advisor of The Stanwood Group, LLC. Katz is advising Groovy Smoothies on its franchising outreach.
For more information about Groovy Smoovies and franchising opportunities, visit groovysmoovies.com.
