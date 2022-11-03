Premier Point Vacation Rental Management Announces Surge In Holiday Rentals In Fort Lauderdale Due To The Impact Of Hurricane Ian

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Point Vacations, one of Florida’s leading vacation rental management companies, is an all-in-one source for people interested in owning their own vacation rentals in South Florida. They are committed to helping you grow your portfolio and maximize your income, whether you are an experienced investor or a first-time buyer.

After the devastating impact of the Category 4 Atlantic hurricane that swept through Florida and South Carolina in September, the latest statistics show that tourists are wary of returning to parts of the Sunshine State that have been the worst affected.

With almost 50.2 billion dollars worth of damage caused, as well as the cataclysmic effect the natural disaster has had on Florida locals due to the destruction of their homes and livelihoods, Hurricane Ian has been titled the deadliest hurricane to strike Florida since the Labor Day hurricane in 1935 after claiming 146 lives.

As clean-up operations are still underway and expected to continue significantly into the new year and beyond, Premier Point Vacations has announced a substantial increase in holiday rentals in Fort Lauderdale due to tourists canceling bookings in the worst areas impacted, such as Fort Myers and Cape Coral in Lee County.

Devastating Effect

Before Hurricane Ian, Premier Point Vacation Rental Management reported that there were 1,200 vacation rentals available in Fort Myers, Florida.

The latest data from the impact of Hurricane Ian shows that almost 5,000 residential properties were completely destroyed, and a further 44,000 homes received significant damage.

With the true scope of damage and the lasting impact of the hurricane difficult to determine for both businesses and families due to the ongoing clean-up operations, the team at Premier Point Vacations have seen a significant shift with tourists opting for rentals in Fort Lauderdale.

This Southeastern city in Florida was already a very popular tourist destination with its picture-perfect beaches and quaint boating canals. Market research conducted in 2021 backs up this statement by showing that $1.3 billion was spent there by tourists on hotels alone.

Premier Point Vacation expects that the city will see a further increase in visiting tourists not only because of the impact of Hurricane Ian on other popular tourist destinations in Florida but also because people may be wary of another hurricane hitting the Southwest coast.

A Glimpse of Light

While there has been a devastating impact caused by Hurricane Ian, Premier Point Vacations is using their latest data (such as the tourist surge to Fort Lauderdale) to show both first-time buyers and experienced investors that it is still possible to purchase rental properties in Florida.

With so much renewed tourist interest in Fort Lauderdale, it gives businesses hope that tourists will abandon their fears of Florida and give the state some much-needed income to help with the clean-up effort.

Getting started at Premier Point Vacations is simple as there are no commitments, and the whole process is quick to complete, with the team helping you at each step of the way.

Additionally, you will receive the following benefits by choosing to manage your rental property with their team:

Optimized Listings – Their team of experts handles everything from start to finish, from staging the property and taking HD pictures to creating SEO-rich property descriptions perfect for advertising on the world’s biggest platforms.

– Their team of experts handles everything from start to finish, from staging the property and taking HD pictures to creating SEO-rich property descriptions perfect for advertising on the world’s biggest platforms. Financial and Reservation Transparency – They will provide you with fully transparent live updates on your holiday rental whenever you need them.

– They will provide you with fully transparent live updates on your holiday rental whenever you need them. 24/7 Owner and Guest Services – With an in-house luxury concierge, you don’t have to worry about organizing your guest’s car rentals or boat charters, as their satisfaction is Premier Point Vacations’ number one priority.

– With an in-house luxury concierge, you don’t have to worry about organizing your guest’s car rentals or boat charters, as their satisfaction is Premier Point Vacations’ number one priority. Housekeeping and Maintenance – Their team will always address any issues in the property and will make the necessary repairs to maintain basic cleaning and upkeep.

More information

To find out more about Premier Point Vacation Rental Management and to read more detail on how they can get you started with your own rental property, please visit their website at https://premierpointvacations.com/.

