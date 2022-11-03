KULR Technology to Host G-27 Lithium Battery Packaging Performance Committee Meeting for Society of Aerospace Engineers

/EIN News/ -- SAE’s Committee Meeting to Focus on Updating Packaging Standards to Support the Safe Shipment of Lithium Batteries as Cargo on Aircraft, Helping Accelerate the Growth of the Electrification Movement



KULR to Showcase Suite of Battery Safety Solutions, including SafeCase, a Reusable, Safe, and High-Energy Battery Transportation and Storage Solution That Addresses the Aviation Regulations on Transport of Lithium-Ion Batteries

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading energy management platform accelerating the electrification of the circular economy, today announced that it is hosting a meeting of the Society of Aerospace Engineers (“SAE") G-27 Lithium Battery Packaging Performance Committee in San Diego next week.

As part of their charter to establish technical standards that advance safety, quality, and interoperability, across aerospace, automotive, commercial vehicle, and systems management sectors, the SAE meeting will focus on innovative ways to update, develop and maintain lithium-ion (“Li-ion”) battery package standards to permit safe transport via aircraft and accelerate the electrification movement.

Underscoring the core theme of the meeting, KULR will showcase its suite of battery safety solutions, including SafeCase, its reusable, safe, and high-energy battery transportation and storage solution that addresses the current aviation regulations on the transport of lithium-ion batteries. KULR's SafeCase and Thermal Runway Shield (“TRS”) provide a viable safety risk management framework and have previously secured Department of Transportation special permits for shipping Li-ion batteries.

The carriage of lithium batteries via air transport continues to present a significant safety risk, with current regulations set forth by the International Civil Aviation Organization (“ICAO”) prohibiting the transport of Li-ion batteries as cargo on passenger aircrafts until approved safety solutions, expressly including performance-based packaging, are implemented. Consequently, airlines, shippers, and manufacturers have been working hard to ensure lithium batteries can be carried onboard airlines safely. As such, next week's SAE meeting is uniquely situated to help transform the existing regulatory landscape through proven solution approaches and new policies that safely facilitate the transport of Li-ion batteries via aircraft.

KULR’s decision to host this meeting is also a key step in introducing its suite of battery safety products and services to a number of influential organizations including the International Air Transport Association (“IATA”), International Federation of Airline Pilots Association (IFALPA), International Coordination Council for Aerospace Industry Association (“ICCAIA”), European Association for Advanced Rechargeable Batteries (“RECHARGE”), Rechargeable Battery Association (“PRBA”), Battery Association of Japan (“BAJ”), Medical Device Transport Council (“MDTC”) defense agencies, and regulatory authorities.

SAE Lithium Battery Packaging Performance Committee Event Details

Date: Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – Friday, November 11, 2022

Location: Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine – 3777 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego, CA

About KULR Technology Group Inc.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) is a leading energy management platform offering proven solutions that play a critical role in accelerating the electrification of the circular economy. Leveraging a foundation in developing, manufacturing, and licensing next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems, KULR has evolved its holistic suite of products and services to enable its customers across disciplines to operate with efficiency and sustainability in mind. For more information, please visit https://www.kulrtechnology.com/.

