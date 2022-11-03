Senti Bio to Present Preclinical Data for SENTI-202 at the 2022 ASH Annual Meeting

Poster presentation to highlight preclinical data for SENTI-202 which employs Logic Gating gene circuit technology in off-the-shelf CAR-NK cells designed to more precisely target CD33 and/or FLT3 expressing AML cell lines while protecting healthy cells

ASH presentation information:

Date and Time: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 5:30 - 7:30 pm CST

Title: SENTI-202, a Selective, Off-the-Shelf, Preclinical CAR-NK Cell Therapy with CD33 and/or FLT3 Activating CAR, Healthy Cell Protection from Endomucin (EMCN) Inhibitory CAR and Calibrated Release IL-15 for Hematologic Malignancies Including AML

Session Name: 703. Cellular Immunotherapies: Basic and Translational: Poster I

Abstract Number: 1978

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D

Following the presentation, a copy of the poster will be available on the Scientific Presentations & Publications page on the Senti Bio website.

About Senti Bio

Our mission is to create a new generation of smarter medicines that outmaneuver complex diseases using novel and unprecedented approaches. To accomplish this, we are building a synthetic biology platform that may enable us to program next-generation cell and gene therapies with what we refer to as Gene Circuits. These Gene Circuits, which are created from novel and proprietary combinations of DNA sequences, are designed to reprogram cells with biological logic to sense inputs, compute decisions and respond to their cellular environments. We aim to design Gene Circuits to improve the intelligence of cell and gene therapies in order to enhance their therapeutic effectiveness, precision, and durability against a broad range of diseases that conventional medicines do not readily address.

Our synthetic biology platform utilizes off-the-shelf chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells, outfitted with Gene Circuit technologies, to target particularly challenging liquid and solid tumor oncology indications. Our lead development candidate is SENTI-202 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Additional CAR-NK programs include SENTI-301 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and SENTI-401 for the treatment of CEACAM5-expressing solid tumors, including colorectal cancer (CRC). We have also demonstrated the breadth of our Gene Circuits in other modalities and diseases outside of oncology and have executed partnerships with Spark Therapeutics and BlueRock Therapeutics to advance these capabilities.

