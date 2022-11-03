Lighting Expert Launches Its Blog With Lighting Trends, DIY, Ideas and Money-Saving Tips

Lighting Expert launches its blog about all lighting needs, including energy-saving options, money-saving tips, types of lighting, choosing the correct light bulbs and much more.

/EIN News/ -- EXETER, Calif., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lighting Expert launches its blog covering lighting topics such as where to place lighting in your home, how to choose light bulbs, type of light fixtures for inside and outside your home, and ideas and tips for all lighting needs. Additional resources include discount coupons and lighting news.

Blog entries cover numerous lighting topics that help homeowners decide what kind of lighting they want for each room and how to know what lumens or watts they need for the fixture's light bulbs. Additional topics are added all the time and include:

Lumens vs. watts

Perfect lighting for watching TV and movies

Tips for buying chandeliers

Holiday Lighting

Comparisons of efficient light bulbs

How to save energy

Lighting Expert includes detailed blogs about the technical side of lighting, including lighting automation and how it works. Lighting automation allows homeowners to control their lighting automatically through sensors and programming that turns lights off and on according to the time or when dusk and dawn occur. These options provide money-saving solutions for outside and inside lighting by ensuring the lights aren't on when not needed. Lighting automation includes motion-activated lights that turn on when someone enters a room or is detected outside, illuminating their path.

Learn about the type of lighting for kids' rooms to be sure their desk has sufficient lighting for homework, and for playtime, choose colored string lights and lampshades with their favorite cartoon characters or superhero. Night lights are also an excellent option for kids' rooms to cast soft, glowing light to help them fall asleep.

If homeowners want to illuminate their garage or workshop, there are blog posts about the difference between integrated led tubes and ballast-compatible led tubes or how to choose the perfect lights for your barn. For backyards and entertaining, the Lighting Experts blog features information about outside decorative lighting, pool lighting, and landscape lighting, with tips on choosing the right lights and product discounts.

Many Lighting Experts' blogs include lighting tips, information, and design ideas to complement each room. And for those who choose DIY projects, blog entries on dimmer switches, installing a chandelier, and what height to mount bathroom sconces.

Visit Lighting Expert's blog and search for any lighting topic to find information, current news, and discount coupons for your next lighting project.

Contact Information:

Sophia Parker

Digital Content Creator

contact@lightingsexpert.com



Related Images











Image 1: Bathroom Vanity Lighting





Bathroom Vanity Lighting









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment