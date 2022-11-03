Official E-Discovery Day 2022 Events Announced

Exterro, ACEDS, EDRM, and eDiscovery Today Partner for a Slate of Educational and Networking Webinars and Live Events

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro Inc., the preferred provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy, and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, in partnership with the Association for Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM), and eDiscovery Today are pleased to announce the initial webcast and in-person event schedule for the 8th annual E-Discovery Day on December 1, 2022.

E-Discovery Day is an annual event in which the e-discovery industry comes together to celebrate the vital and growing role that e-discovery plays in the legal process. It is an industry-wide, vendor-neutral celebration started and spearheaded by Exterro that includes in-person educational and networking events, online webinars, CLE opportunities, social media conversation, and more. This year, each of the four partners will host an educational webinar through the day, as well as many formal and informal in-person gatherings.

“E-Discovery Day is a chance to learn from industry experts, network with your peers, and get ahead of the curve. Each year, the participation for E-Discovery Day reaches more legal professionals and we are thrilled with our line-up of events and webcasts,” said Bill Piwonka, CMO at Exterro.

This year’s official E-Discovery Day educational webinars will include:

Exterro’s annual Judges Roundtable, featuring US Magistrate and District Judges sharing best practices for maintaining defensibility

EDRM sharing insights from their new Special Masters and Discovery Mediators Bench Book

eDiscovery Today hosting a panel discussion of the 7 Most Important eDiscovery Cases of 2022

ACEDS and Hanzo discussing the State of Collaboration Data in e-discovery and litigation

A special E-Discovery Day Kahoot hosted by David Greetham of PCForensics

In addition to virtual events, in-person E-Discovery Day gatherings will include happy hours, trivia, networking opportunities, and golf, taking place in several locations across the country, including Atlanta, Houston, New York City, and Tampa.

You can learn more about E-Discovery Day at the E-Discovery Day website today.

About Exterro

Exterro empowers legal teams to manage their Legal Governance, Risk and Compliance (Legal GRC) requirements proactively and defensibly. Our Legal GRC software is the only comprehensive platform that automates the complex interconnections of privacy, legal operations, digital investigations, cybersecurity response, compliance, and information governance. Thousands of legal teams around the world in corporations, law firms, government and law enforcement agencies trust our integrated Legal GRC platform to manage their risks and drive successful outcomes at a lower cost. For more information, visit exterro.com.

About ACEDS

ACEDS is the world’s leading educational organization specializing in training and certification in e-discovery, information governance, and related legal disciplines. ACEDS provides training and professional development courses to law firms, corporate legal departments, software and service providers, the government, and academic institutions. ACEDS is also a professional association with more 2500 active members who gather and network in 29 chapters formed in major U.S. cities, Canada, Ireland, the U.K., Benelux, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. Learn more at ACEDS.org.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security, and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and more to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 136 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

About eDiscovery Today

Authored and edited by industry expert Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today is the only daily go-to resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals seeking to keep up with trends, best practices and case law in electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity, and data privacy. Doug has over 30 years of experience as an industry thought leader providing eDiscovery best practices, legal technology consulting, software product management and technical project management services for numerous commercial and government clients. In addition, Doug has provided fresh educational content through his blogging to the legal technology community every business day for nearly twelve years containing case abstracts, conference reviews, industry happenings, leadership interviews and more. Learn more at ediscoverytoday.com.

Contact:

Timothy Rollins

Exterro

tim.rollins@exterro.com

503.422.9187