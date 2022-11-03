Leading PR and Marketing Agency ÜberStrategist Acquires Content Marketing Agency VirTasktic

/EIN News/ -- Acquisition Adds SEO Services, Blog and Newsletter Execution, Copywriting, and Email Marketing to Existing PR, Influencer, Event, and Community Management Services

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ÜberStrategist , a multi-award-winning North American public relations and full-service marketing agency serving global video game, entertainment, and technology clients, today announced the acquisition of the Raleigh-based content marketing agency VirTasktic.

The now fully integrated company will operate under the ÜberStrategist brand to serve a broader range of clients. The acquisition adds a full suite of content marketing services to ÜberStrategist’s existing expertise in public relations, influencer activations, event services, community management solutions, and high-impact sponsored campaigns.

“Our recipe for success has been simple: listen to our clients, hire the best people, and deliver consistently great quality service in everything we do,” said ÜberStrategist’s founder and President, Mario R. Kroll. “VirTasktic is a passionate and highly creative expert in content and email marketing, services that many of our clients have expressed an interest in. Acquiring their staff and client roster bolsters our revenue and adds a tremendous depth of knowledge and operational excellence to our newly combined team.”

As a part of the company merger, VirTasktic’s former CEO, Carolyn Crummey, who possesses decades of proven content marketing and operational excellence, has been appointed as ÜberStrategist’s Chief Marketing Officer. She will spearhead the combined company’s marketing and sales support efforts and serve as a subject-matter expert for ÜberStrategist’s new content marketing practice.

Former VirTasktic Director of Client Services, Kimberley Massi, will serve as ÜberStrategist’s Director of Operations, focusing on operational excellence, service delivery consistency, and scalability.

“As anyone who has started a business from the ground up knows, it’s never easy to put what you’ve built into someone else's hands. Choosing to do so does not happen lightly,” newly appointed CMO Carolyn Crummey remarked. “However, because there was such synergy and total cultural alignment between our two agencies, the decision was easy to make. I look forward to the many great things to come from our newly combined and expanded company.”

As part of an accompanying restructuring, Jessica Timms has been promoted to Director of Public Relations Services. In this newly created role, Ms. Timms, who previously led some of the company’s most challenging campaigns as a Senior Account Manager, will oversee the growth and delivery of the agency’s best-in-breed PR services, drive employee training initiatives, and pave the way for evolved media relations in 2023 and beyond.

“I’m delighted and honored to lead the talented, creative individuals whom I’ve had the pleasure of working with for almost six years,” Director of Public Relations Services Jessica Timms said. “Listening to our clients and truly understanding their needs comes first in delivering exceptional results. That’s never been more important as we shape our future with more staff and an expanded service offering. I cannot imagine a better team to tackle this challenge and serve our clients.”



About ÜberStrategist



ÜberStrategist, Inc. is a multi-award-winning PR and marketing agency focused on providing the highest level of service to its entertainment and technology clients. A recipient of Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 and Inc. Power Partner awards, we are one of America’s fastest-growing privately owned companies and among roughly 250 global firms highlighted for consistently helping their clients grow and achieve success.



Proudly veteran-owned, we celebrate, encourage, and commit to diversity in the workplace, with most of our leadership positions held by women, veterans, and LGBTQA+ team members. As we firmly believe that our role is to leave the world in better shape than we found it, a significant portion of our proceeds goes to supporting charitable causes.

Learn more at https://uberstrategist.com or in our capabilities deck at https://www.uberstrategist.link/whatwedo .

