Omaha Steaks Gives Exclusive Offers on Business Gift Program This Holiday Season

/EIN News/ -- Omaha, NE, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Whether buying holiday gifts, client appreciation gifts or employee recognition gifts this season, Omaha Steaks has a budget-friendly limited-time offer available now through the end of 2022. This holiday season, first time customers can get exclusive offers and volume discounts when they order their corporate gifts with Omaha Steaks. The business gift program offers $250 off first business gift orders*, an Early Bird gift, volume discounts, free shipping, customed branded options, and easy ordering with expert service.

Customers will have a simple, stress-free and customizable holiday through the business gifting program. With a wide array of convenient gourmet gifts, Omaha Steaks’ delivers options that match any budget, and accommodates a variety of tastes and dietary needs. Customers can select from pre-designed holiday gift packages, partner with the business gift team to tailor gifts individually or select a custom gift certificate so employees can curate their own experience. Further, gift givers can include free, personalized touches, such as adding a company logo and personally addressing the recipient with a message. New this year, recipients will also have the option to donate their gift to charity with the choice certificate program (subject to minimums).

Corporate gifting has become increasingly important in the workplace, and according to a recent Harris Poll survey, 71% of Americans (and 76% of Millennials) shared they feel an increased connection to their employer or manager when they give quality, thoughtful gifts, and more than half (56%) say that an inexpensive and thoughtless gift from an employer is worse than getting nothing.**

“After 105 years of creating one-of-a-kind experiences, Omaha Steaks has mastered offering high-quality proteins and gourmet foods to share with family, friends and coworkers,” said Omaha Steaks President Nate Rempe. “Our business gift program is unique because we know there isn’t a one-size-fits-all when it comes to gifting. We want to help our customers spread joy this season, and a memorable dining experience is just the way to do it.”

Visit Omaha Steaks for access to exclusive business gift offers, volume discounts and a custom consultation to meet company and employee’s needs this holiday season.

*Complete a free gift consultation and receive a $250 reward card valid on your first business order of $2,000 or more. New business customers only. See reward card for details. Reward card expires 1 year from issuance. Promotion expires 12/31/2022. Early Bird Gift Eligibility: Minimum order $5,000. Orders must have a ship date between October 15th and November 30th to qualify for the #71911 Thank You Gift Sampler. Free Gift retail value is $340.00 including S&H. Prices and offers subject to change.

**Survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2022, among 1,143 employed U.S. adults ages 18 and older.

Libby Hudson LHudson2@webershandwick.com