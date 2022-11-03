FRED’S TEAM MAKES HISTORY BY RAISING $100 MILLION FOR CANCER RESEARCH

The Fred’s Team community reaches a major fundraising milestone, fueling cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK).

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fred’s Team, MSK’s running program, has made history by surpassing $100 million in total funds raised for cancer research. Since 1995, runners have joined Fred’s Team to add more meaning to their miles by raising money in support of lifesaving studies and clinical trials at MSK. This new milestone underscores the tremendous dedication of every runner, donor, and supporter to building a better future for people with cancer.

Over the years, the Fred’s Team community has equipped hundreds of MSK cancer experts to make groundbreaking discoveries that continue to transform what it means to be diagnosed with cancer. In August 2022, the FDA approved the first targeted therapy for patients with HER2-low breast cancer, following findings from research led by MSK medical oncologist Shanu Modi, MD, whose work is funded by Fred’s Team. Fred’s Team also supported a recent MSK rectal cancer clinical trial led by Andrea Cercek, MD, Section Head of Colorectal Cancer and Co-Director of the Center for Young Onset Colorectal and Gastrointestinal Cancers, and Luis Alberto Diaz, Jr., MD, Head of the Division of Solid Tumor Oncology and Grayer Family Chair. In an extremely rare occurrence, every patient achieved complete remission.

“The money raised by Fred’s Team provides our doctors and scientists with the resources they need to push boundaries in both research and care, making it possible for us to improve the lives of people with cancer, not just at MSK but around the world,” said Lisa M. DeAngelis, MD, Physician-in-Chief, Chief Medical Officer, and Scott M. and Lisa G. Stuart Chair.

Fred’s Team runners choose the area of cancer research they want to support. From day one, participants have directed funding to advance progress for many different types of cancer, especially pediatric cancers. Fred’s Team has allocated more than $35 million to the Aubrey Fund for Pediatric Cancer Research, which celebrated its 25th anniversary this year. The Aubrey Fund remains an important resource for researchers and clinicians tackling the most pressing challenges in pediatric cancer.

“So many people’s lives have been touched by cancer. Fred’s Team gives you the opportunity to do something about it. I will never stop running,” said Aubrey Barr, a longtime member of Fred’s Team and former patient at MSK Kids, MSK’s pediatric cancer program.

Fred’s Team was named after running legend and co-founder of the New York City Marathon Fred Lebow, who underwent treatment for brain cancer at MSK in 1991. Today, participants worldwide put on their orange Fred’s Team uniforms to honor loved ones and make a difference that goes beyond the finish line.

Official Fred’s Team events include the TCS New York City Marathon, United Airlines NYC Half, TCS London Marathon, and BMW Berlin Marathon. Runners also take on 5Ks, half-marathons, marathons, triathlons, and other races as part of Fred’s Team’s Fundraise Your Way program.

MORE INFORMATION

About Fred’s Team

Fred’s Team is the running program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). It gives every runner the opportunity to add more meaning to their miles by raising money for lifesaving cancer research at MSK. Fred’s Team was named in honor of running legend and co-founder of the New York City Marathon Fred Lebow, who underwent treatment for brain cancer at MSK in 1991. 100% of the money raised goes directly into the labs at MSK, where groundbreaking discoveries are making a real difference for people around the world. Official events include the TCS New York City Marathon, United Airlines NYC Half, TCS London Marathon, and BMW Berlin Marathon. For additional information and to donate, visit www.fredsteam.org and follow Fred’s Team on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

The people of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) are united by a singular purpose: to find a cure for cancer. Our specialized care teams provide personalized, compassionate, expert care to patients of all ages. Informed by basic research done at our Sloan Kettering Institute, scientists across MSK collaborate to conduct innovative translational and clinical research that is driving a revolution in our understanding of cancer as a disease and improving the ability to prevent, diagnose, and treat it. MSK is dedicated to training the next generation of scientists and clinicians, who go on to pursue our mission at MSK and around the globe. One of the world’s most respected comprehensive centers devoted exclusively to cancer, we have been recognized as one of the top two cancer hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report for more than 30 years. For additional information, visit www.mskcc.org.

