Rubbermaid Commercial Products Honors Everyday Heroes With Behind the Scenes of Clean Celebration

Custodians across the nation recognized and appreciated ahead of National Custodian Day 2022.

/EIN News/ -- HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the increased need for more in-depth cleaning due to the COVID-19 pandemic making an already difficult job more challenging, Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP), the leader in innovative, solutions-based commercial products, elevated and celebrated cleaning and facility maintenance teams across the United States.

Throughout the week of Sept. 26, 2022, RCP hosted more than 15 Behind the Scenes of Clean events nationwide. During these events, RCP team members and leadership personally thanked more than 3,500 custodians and provided catered lunches, gift bags and a custom plaque to each cleaning team in recognition of their hard work.

"It's inspiring to myself and the entire team how these individuals show up day after day to the challenge of maintaining and exceeding heightened sanitation standards, especially within these last two years," said Mike McDermott, CEO of Newell Brands' Commercial Business Unit. "The care and peace of mind they provide cannot be understated - or underappreciated."

These Behind the Scenes of Clean events are an integral part of the Rubbermaid Commercial Products business and partnerships, and we are excited to see how these events continue to grow and evolve.

About Rubbermaid Commercial Products

Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP), headquartered in Huntersville, NC, is a manufacturer of innovative, solution-based products for commercial and institutional markets worldwide. Since 1968, RCP has pioneered technologies and system solutions in the categories of washroom and safety, cleaning, waste handling, material transport, and food services. RCP is part of Newell Brands' global portfolio of leading brands and continues to develop innovative products.

