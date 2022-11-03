Submit Release
RM2 Announces Implementation of New Pallet Washing Process

Innovative process achieves equal or better disinfection with reduced environmental impact.

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RM2 is pleased to announce the implementation of a new high-volume pallet washing process that achieves equal or better disinfection with reduced environmental impact. The innovative process utilizes Activated Water (AW), a 100% natural, all-purpose sanitizing and cleaning solution that is EPA certified as a powerful daily disinfectant. In addition to eliminating any use of caustic and potentially irritating chemicals, the new process will require up to 96% less energy.

The new system implemented by RM2 produces up to 120 gallons per hour of AW, which contains an active ingredient known as Freely Accessible Chlorine (FAC). FAC is the world's strongest natural sterilizer and works faster and more effectively than aggressive and expensive chemical sanitizers. As a result, AW is a proven and effective substitute for a number of conventional chemicals. It is produced on-site by converting simple salt, water, weak acid (like vinegar), and electricity into a solution. 

RM2's new wash process is also environmentally friendly. First, upon completion of the process, the AW reverts back to plain water (H2O) with low concentrations of salt, and the wastewater can easily and safely be disposed of. Unlike caustic chemicals used in traditional sanitization processes, no personal protection equipment (PPE) is required to handle the AW, and there are no noxious or irritating fumes in the air. Finally, the new process is effective at low temperatures, resulting in an estimated 96% reduction in energy requirements. The energy reduction at RM2's Arkansas wash site alone is enough to power 30 average U.S. households per year.

The implementation of the new cleaning process is a solution developed jointly between RM2's U.K. and U.S. operational teams, along with the technical and engineering assistance of Greenteck Global of Oxfordshire in the U.K. 

About RM2 

RM2 launched the smart reusable pallet revolution by embedding autonomous IoT sensor technology in its logistically optimized, hygienic BLOCKPal™ composite pallets. IoT sensor data are transmitted to the cloud via the LTE-M network, making visible the pallet's location and condition both indoors and in transit without requiring any additional hardware or IT development or training. RM2's End-to-end Logistics Intelligence Optimization and Tracking (RM2 ELIoT) technology - the Company's cloud-based supply chain intelligence platform - captures and contextualizes location, temperature, shock and event data, giving customers end-to-end supply chain visibility and clear, actionable insights in real-time. RM2 issues, retrieves, and sanitizes more than 1.5 million reusable IoT pallets annually through a nationwide network of over 30 service facilities in a cost-effective, scalable, and environmentally sustainable pallet pooling system.  Learn more at www.RM2.com.

Contact Information:
Hillary McCutcheon
CMO
hillary@freshwater-marketing.com
8139921470

