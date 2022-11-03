Imago BioSciences Announces Oral Data Presentations at the Upcoming 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imago BioSciences, Inc. (“Imago”) (Nasdaq: IMGO), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) and other bone marrow diseases, today announced two abstracts have been accepted for oral presentation at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, to be held December 10-13, 2022.



ASH 2022 Presentation Details:

Oral Presentation Title: “A Phase 2 Study of the LSD1 Inhibitor Bomedemstat (IMG-7289) for the Treatment of Essential Thrombocythemia (ET)”

Session Name: Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Novel Therapies and Surrogate Endpoints in ET and PV

Presentation Date/Time: Monday, December 12, 2022, at 11:45 AM ET

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 217-219

Presenting Author: Harinder Gill, Queen Mary Hospital University of Hong Kong





Session Name: Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III

Presentation Date/Time: Monday, December 12, 2022, at 7:00 PM ET

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D

Presenting Author: Kristen Pettit, University of Michigan

Abstracts are available on the ASH meeting website at www.hematology.org.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1), an enzyme that plays a central role in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Imago is focused on improving the quality and length of life for patients with cancer and bone marrow diseases. Bomedemstat, an orally available, small molecule inhibitor of LSD1, is the lead product candidate discovered by Imago for the treatment of certain myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), a family of related, chronic cancers of the bone marrow. Imago is evaluating Bomedemstat as a potentially disease-modifying therapy in two Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of essential thrombocythemia (NCT04254978) and myelofibrosis (NCT03136185). Bomedemstat has U.S. FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designation for the treatment of ET and MF, European Medicines Agency (EMA) Orphan Designation for the treatment of ET and MF, and PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) Designation by the EMA for the treatment of MF. The company is based in Redwood City, California. To learn more, visit www.imagobio.com, www.myelofibrosisclinicalstudy.com, www.etclinicalstudy.com and follow us on Twitter @ImagoBioRx, Facebook and LinkedIn.

