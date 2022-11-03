ALX Oncology to Present New Clinical Data on Evorpacept in Acute Myeloid Leukemia at 64th ASH Annual Meeting

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced the Company will be presenting clinical data from the dose escalation portion of ASPEN-05, a Phase 1 study evaluating evorpacept in combination with azacitidine and venetoclax for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”) at the 64th American Society of Hematology (“ASH”) Annual Meeting held December 10-13, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The accepted abstract is listed below and is now available online on the ASH website: http://www.hematology.org/Annual-Meeting/Abstracts/.

Poster Presentation Details

Title: Evorpacept (ALX148), a CD47-Blocking Myeloid Checkpoint Inhibitor, in Combination with Azacitidine and Venetoclax in Patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (ASPEN-05): Results from Phase 1a Dose Escalation Part

Session Name: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemias: Investigational Therapies, Excluding Transplantation and Cellular Immunotherapies: Poster III

Presentation Date and Location: Monday, December 12, 2022, 6:00pm – 8:00pm CT, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D

Publication Number: 4076
    

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a publicly traded, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology’s lead product candidate, evorpacept, is a next generation CD47 blocking therapeutic that combines a high-affinity CD47 binding domain with an inactivated, proprietary Fc domain. Evorpacept has demonstrated promising clinical responses across a range of hematologic and solid malignancies in combination with a number of leading anti-cancer agents. ALX Oncology intends to continue clinical development of evorpacept for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications and hematologic malignancies.


Investor Contact:
Peter Garcia
Chief Financial Officer, ALX Oncology
(650) 466-7125 Ext. 113
peter@alxoncology.com 

Argot Partners
(212)-600-1902
alxoncology@argotpartners.com 

Media Contact:
Karen Sharma
MacDougall
(781) 235-3060
alx@macdougall.bio 

