U.S. Senator Markey visits Vicor, tours world’s first power electronics ChiP fab

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) was honored to host U.S. Senator Edward Markey as he toured the world’s first ChiP™ (Converter housed in Package) fab at Federal Street in Andover, MA. Senator Markey met front-line workers responsible for operating the most advanced, automated power module manufacturing lines in the world. The new state-of-the-art ChiP fab augments production of best-in-class Vicor high-density power modules to support automotive electrification and data center/AI applications.



“It was an honor to have Senator Markey visit our factory and meet our staff,” said Mike McNamara, Vicor Vice-president of Operations. “We are proud of our employees and what they have achieved. The whole team really appreciated that Senator Markey took the time to visit us and learn more about our operations.”

Markey, a strong advocate for renewable energy and sustainable business practices, learned how Vicor is engaged in projects with the world’s largest automotive companies as they pursue more efficient approaches to vehicle electrification.

“Our new ChiP fab is a vertically integrated facility designed for high-density power modules,” said McNamara. “Our proprietary, semiconductor-like manufacturing processes enable us to produce power modules faster, with consistently superior quality, right here in Andover as we have done for 41 years.”

The new Vicor ChiP fab provides scalable, high-volume, cost-effective and sustainable power module manufacturing in the United States.

This new capacity is integral to Vicor’s business strategy, which includes supporting high-volume automotive electrification for global OEMs and data centers/AI as well as satellite communication, unmanned vehicles and advanced robotics.

The vertically-integrated ChiP fab utilizes proprietary production processes analogous to those employed by semiconductor wafer fabs. These patented processes differentiate Vicor from its competitors, enabling high performance power system solutions.

