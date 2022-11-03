Peter McKellar Joins Bonaccord Capital Partners as Operating Partner

Establishment of Operating Partner Network to Support Sponsor Growth

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonaccord Capital Partners, a private equity business focused on acquiring non-control equity interests in middle-market private markets sponsors, is pleased to announce that Peter McKellar has joined the firm as an Operating Partner. Peter will partner with Bonaccord’s sponsor firms to navigate key challenges facing middle-market private markets sponsors and will also help drive value creation initiatives by providing strategic direction and operational expertise.



Peter is currently Deputy Chairman of AssetCo, a UK listed asset management consolidation vehicle, and is also a non-executive Director and Chairman of the Valuations Committee at 3i Group, a UK FTSE 100 company. Additionally, he is a non-executive member of Scottish Enterprise, the Scottish Government’s principal growth, venture, and inward investment arm. Formerly, Peter was Chairman and Global Head of Private Markets at Abrdn, where he ran a £55bn AUM business investing in private equity, infrastructure, real estate, natural resources, and private credit. While at Abrdn, Peter was integral to Bonaccord’s initial success, overseeing the business and serving as a BCP I investment committee member.

“We are thrilled to welcome Peter to our growing team. His unique experience across private markets – both as an operator and as an investor – makes him an invaluable resource as we work with our sponsors to scale their businesses and support an increasingly international investor base,” said Ajay Chitkara, Managing Partner at Bonaccord Capital Partners. “Bonaccord’s operating partner network will be a critical component of our broader valuation creation toolkit, and we look forward to collaborating with Peter to bring additional insight and strategy to our sponsors.”

“In a few short years, Bonaccord has built a portfolio of exceptional middle-market sponsors, and I am excited to help the firm as an Operating Partner to support Bonaccord and its partner firms,” said Peter McKellar. “I look forward to working alongside the Bonaccord team and each of Bonaccord’s partner sponsors to support further growth and institutionalization, and to deliver long-term value.”

About Bonaccord Capital Partners

Bonaccord Capital Partners (“BCP”) is a private equity firm focused on acquiring non-control equity interests in middle-market private markets sponsors spanning private equity, private credit, and real estate and real assets. By leveraging its strategic relationships, institutional capabilities, and strategic development expertise, BCP seeks to support transformative initiatives that help its portfolio companies reach their potential and establish enduring institutions. BCP aims to deliver its investors compelling investment returns while supporting broader portfolio objectives through partnerships with its portfolio companies. Bonaccord Capital Partners is a part of P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), a leading multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. For more information, please visit www.bonaccordcapital.com.

About P10

P10 is a leading multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. P10’s mission is to provide its investors differentiated access to a broad set of investment solutions that address their diverse investment needs within private markets. As of June 30, 2022, P10 has a global investor base of over 2,700 investors across 49 states, 53 countries and six continents, which includes some of the world’s largest pension funds, endowments, foundations, corporate pensions, and financial institutions. Visit www.p10alts.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Sophia Kolodzinski

Sophia.kolodzinski@bonaccordcapital.com

info@bonaccordcapital.com