Mezmo Wins 2022 Reworked IMPACT Award for Employee Journey Innovation

Company honored for revamping onboarding and training processes to better support its fast-growing, remote-first workforce

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mezmo, an observability data platform provider, today announced it won the 2022 Reworked IMPACT Award in the Employee Journey Innovation category. The program honors individuals, departments, and teams responsible for improving the employee experience within their organization. Mezmo’s People Team received the recognition for revamping onboarding and training processes to provide managers with the skills and tools needed to nurture and grow employees in a remote-first environment.



“Innovation is core to our values at Mezmo and that extends beyond engineering into every aspect of our business. Transforming our onboarding and training processes to leverage new technology and present content through a remote-first lens has had a massive impact on the health, happiness, and productivity of the entire company,” said Tucker Callaway, CEO, Mezmo. “Employees feel like they have the support to be successful no matter where in the world they work from, what team they’re on, or how they want to grow in their role.”

When Mezmo transitioned to become a remote-first company in 2020, the people team recognized gaps in communication, onboarding, and employee connection. At the same time, the company was experiencing massive growth, with team size jumping 3x over the two years. To ensure their move to a remote-first approach was successful, they took steps to implement formal programs, technology, and processes that would scale and support a distributed team without being time zone dependent.

Initiatives included revamping the onboarding and ongoing employee training processes, establishing a series of manager training sessions from a third-party expert in remote work, and hiring a manager of remote experience to ensure the company made decisions in the best interests of its remote workforce.

Reworked judges selected Mezmo because of its adaptability and proactive approach to the remote-first transition as well as the compelling results it achieved. Mezmo had a 100% participation rate in the optional manager training sessions, and 100% of participants rated the training as valuable and engaging. All participants had positive feedback for the new onboarding and ongoing training, with 75% giving it a 100% rating. Additionally, the flexible approach helped Mezmo to decrease its training completion time from 15.9 days to 5.6 days.

IMPACT award judging was completed by a panel of practitioners and editors, led by Reworked Editor-in-Chief Siobhan Fagan. Winners were chosen from qualified nominees who were required to be employee experience leaders or departments/teams that deployed superior employee experience initiatives or programs over the past year. Winners were honored through a virtual awards ceremony at Reworked’s Digital Workplace Experience conference in October.

Read more on the company blog and visit the Mezmo website to learn more about the company’s culture and career opportunities.

About Mezmo

‍Mezmo, formerly LogDNA, is an observability platform to manage and take action on your data. Launched in Y Combinator’s Winter 2015 cohort, the company fuels massive productivity gains for modern engineering teams at hyper-growth startups and Fortune 500 companies alike, including Asics, Better.com, Sysdig, and 6 River Systems.

Mezmo is the sole logging provider for IBM Cloud, where they’ve partnered to drive innovation in observability at hyper scale since 2018. The company has been recognized as one of Forbes’ Cloud 100 Rising Stars, Gartner’s Top 25 Enterprise Software Startups to Watch, CRN’s 10 Hottest Cloud Startups, and Fortune’s Best Small and Medium Workplaces, and it received the IBM Cloud Embed Excellence Award.