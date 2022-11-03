Scientific Peer Review of Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs’ Peer Reviewed Cancer Research Program for the Department of Defense

/EIN News/ -- FORT DETRICK, Md., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs’ (CDMRP), Peer Reviewed Cancer Research Program (PRCRP) consumer advocate recently participated in the evaluation of research applications submitted to the PRCRP. Paul Gater was nominated for participation in the program by The International Myeloma Foundation (IMF), Los Angeles, CA. As a consumer reviewer, Paul was a full voting member, (along with prominent scientists) at meetings to help determine how the $130 million appropriated by Congress for Fiscal Year 2022 will be spent on peer reviewed cancer research.



Consumer reviewers are asked to represent the collective view of patients by preparing comments on the impact of the research on issues such as diagnosis, treatment, and quality of life. When commenting on serving as a consumer reviewer, Paul said that, “This was a wonderful opportunity to be a voice for the multiple myeloma patient community in reviewing applications for research funding. I’m grateful to the IMF for nominating me to be part of this important review process.”

Consumer advocates and scientists have worked together in this unique partnership to evaluate the merit of research applications since FY09. COL Sarah B. Goldman, Director of the CDMRP, expressed her appreciation for the consumer advocates’ hard work. “Integrating consumer perspectives into our decision-making process brings energy and focus to our research programs. Patients, caregivers, family members, and advocates help us keep our efforts centered around what is truly important to those impacted. We very much value this critical input from our consumers who help ensure that CDMRP’s work remains critical and relevant,” she said.

Researchers applying to the PRCRP propose to advance mission readiness of U.S. military members affected by cancer and to improve quality of life by decreasing the burden of cancer on Service members, their families, Veterans, and the American public.

More information about the CDMRP PRCRP is available at the website: https://cdmrp.health.mil/PRCRP/default.



