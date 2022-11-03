MessageMedia Announces Integration Into BigCommerce Platform to Streamline Two-Way Customer Engagement for Retailers

/EIN News/ -- New Early Access Program (EAP) of new direct integration of MessageMedia SMS Marketing helps BigCommerce merchants drive better conversions and enhance marketing efforts

DENVER, CO – November 3, 2022 – MessageMedia, a leading global messaging solution for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced an Early Access Program (EAP) to its direct integration with BigCommerce (NASDAQ: BIG), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for established and fast-growing B2C and B2B brands. The new MessageMedia SMS Marketing integration provides tens of thousands of BigCommerce merchants with an easy-to-use, full-featured turnkey messaging solution to better engage customers at key points in the buyer’s journey and improve efficiency in the online buying process. MessageMedia is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sinch (NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH).

MessageMedia SMS Marketing harnesses two-way messaging and automation to help online retailers with targeted and personalized campaigns; improve abandoned cart recovery through SMS; and deliver built-in ROI reporting functions and support customers from a centralized inbox to reduce wait times. Businesses can further enhance their customer experience and SMS campaigns by using some of the MessageMedia platform’s more advanced features, like mobile landing pages, and Chatbox to SMS.

“While many online and off-line retailers are aware of SMS's ubiquity and open rates, it can be difficult — especially for small to medium-sized ecommerce businesses — to maintain responsive, two-way messaging channels despite their best efforts,” said Doug Rubingh, President, U.S. and U.K. at MessageMedia. “Our new direct integration with BigCommerce eliminates the complexity of communicating with consumers by offering automation and seamless omnichannel experiences, enabling organizations to retain strong customer relationships as they grow their business."

BigCommerce is the most recent addition to a growing list of leading technology partners to have integrated with MessageMedia, joining HubSpot and NetSuite, among others. The MessageMedia solution integrates with best-in-class platforms that provide marketing automation, ecommerce, CRM, and ERP solutions, making it simple for small businesses to enable multichannel, conversational messaging with their customers. Because of the ease of use, security, and quick ramp-up time associated with these integrations, businesses of all sizes can enable their marketing, sales and services teams to send appointment reminders, delivery alerts, abandoned cart notifications, and intelligent messaging without requiring additional resources.

“Our partnership with MessageMedia further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry,” said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. “MessageMedia shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers.”

Learn more about MessageMedia SMS Marketing, and join our early access program, here:

https://messagemedia.com/us/sms-integrations/sms-for-bigcommerce/

About MessageMedia

MessageMedia helps small to medium sized businesses of all sizes better connect with their customers. With more than 70,000 active customers worldwide across its brands, MessageMedia drives business success by creating engaging mobile experiences that customers love. Messaging solutions such as alerts and notifications, billing and payments, appointment reminders, marketing, and staff scheduling are used by leading brands in healthcare, education, retail, utilities, and dozens of industries. With offices across the United States, Australia, United Kingdom, and New Zealand, MessageMedia is the number one choice for easy and engaging global business messaging. MessageMedia (www.messagemedia.com) is a subsidiary of Sinch (NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH), a leading cloud communications platform that lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Sinch

Sinch’s leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in

seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000

businesses, including many of the world’s largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch’s

advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and

fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has

local presence in more than 60 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm:

XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

