Borescope Market Size to Surpass USD 1,030.2 Million in 2030, At 4.2 % CAGR | Development & Research Report 2022-2030

Market Size – USD 712.5 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.2%, Market Trends – Rising demand for borescope in the automotive sector

Growing adoption of automation in manufacturing industries is a key factor driving borescopes market revenue growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global borescopes market size reached USD 712.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing adoption of automation in manufacturing industries is the key factor driving market revenue growth. Borescopes are utilized where accessibility is destructive, time-consuming, and expensive such as at the time of inspection of gas turbines, heat exchangers, aircraft operations, hydraulic components, inspection of welding joints, and HVAC system. In addition, growing adoption of borescopes in the automotive industry is driving revenue growth of the market. Borescopes can be utilized in a variety of automotive applications, including inside engine inspection, catalytic converter tube, brake system, transmission, evaporator, behind instrument panel, AC system, exhaust system, engine mount, camshaft, intake, valves, power windows, and others.

The report on the Global Borescope Market initially offers an in-depth overview of the Borescope Market along with insights into the developments and advancements in the sector. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects. The research study also provides a complete analysis of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, risks, and growth opportunities.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The flexible borescopes segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising demand for this borescope in manufacturing industries. Flexible borescopes are designed to navigate through tight, challenging spaces. It gives users ability to visually inspect small-diameter structures in great detail.

The aviation segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to high demand for borescopes in the aviation sector. Borescope inspection is beneficial for a variety of equipment types, such as aviation engines and other rotating machinery. In addition, borescopes are widely used in the aviation industry to assure airplane safety and performance. Moreover, borescopes are used to inspect airplane engines, brakes, inside wings, and behind instrument panels to observe locations that are generally difficult to access without disassembling equipment.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to rising adoption of borescope in aviation and automotive industries in countries across this region, especially in China, Japan, and India. China is one of the world's top automotive producers. According to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), overall vehicle sales in China in 2022 is predicted to reach 27.5 million units.

On 30 June 2022, Asian Contec Limited, an India-based engineering equipment distribution & manufacturing company signed an exclusive sales distribution agreement with Tribrer for sale of optical time domain reflectometers, optical power meters, optical laser sources, splicing machines, and fiber accessories in the Indian market. Tribrer is one of the world's largest manufacturers of high-quality optical fiber test instruments, supplying major OEMs across the globe.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Borescope market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Borescope according to the impact of COVID-19.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Baker Hughes Company, Gradient Lens Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Asian Contec Ltd. (Stanlay), JME Technologies, PCE Instruments, USA Borescopes, Fluke Corporation, Gradient Lens Corporation, and Ome-top Systems Co., Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global borescope market based on type, angle, diameter, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Video Borescopes

Rigid Borescopes

Flexible Borescopes

Semi-Rigid Borescopes

Endoscopes

Others

Angle Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

0° to 90°

90° to 180°

180° to 360°

Diameter Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

0 mm to 3 mm

3 mm to 6 mm

6 mm to 10 mm

Above 10 mm

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Automotive

Power Generation

Aviation

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Mining and Construction

Others

Regional Analysis of the Borescope Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a complete understanding of the Borescope market in key regions with respect to regional production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, trends, growth prospects, and the presence of prominent players in each region. Each of the mentioned regions is analyzed based on the comprehensive market data obtained from the major countries of each region to impart a clear understanding of the market.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Borescope market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Borescope market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Borescope market.

Key Coverage of the Borescope Market:

Insightful information regarding the global Borescope market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Borescope market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

