“Millie’s Manifesto” by Martin Copeland blends sci-fi, romance, post-apocalyptic survival genres
Love Blooms Amidst Apocalyptic Conditions in Sci-Fi Rom-Com NovelAUSTRALIA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martin Copeland's sci-fi rom-com "Millie's Manifesto" follows the titular Millie Wise-Walker, a scientific-minded and driven individual who becomes the unlikely protagonist when an asteroid impact devastates the world, leaving a band of survivors who need an objective thinker to lead them to salvation. Amidst all of this, she winds up finding her soulmate and also gets caught in an interstellar conspiracy with sinister designs for Earth.
Unbeknownst to her, Millie is being watched by operatives of the Westside Exploratory Interstellar Realty Development Organisation, which has horrific and banal designs for Earth. A meteor is bound to impact Earth and in a post-truth era of online disinformation and social media self-absorption, Millie becomes uniquely positioned to shepherd the remnants of humanity to survival due to her immunity from fake news. She meets Zeek, a love interest, and other allies and discovers that the interstellar conspirators manipulating events intend to transform Earth into a golf course. In a ravaged world with a population being brainwashed by misinformation, only Millie has a shot at stopping them.
"This novel is a humorous, satirical, tragic love story that exposes zero-sum thinkers and identifies their kryptonite, generosity of spirit. Due to the tropical setting and lovable characters the story unfolds on twisting and turning toward a happy ending. This insightful story reveals the essence of life in the post-truth, social media era." Copeland says.
Shades of Douglas Adams' "Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy," Copeland's work is a humorous and absurdist exploration of a society that, according to the author, bears too much resemblance to the world he depicts in his work. Fans of satirical sci-fi will delight in the goofball saga that unfolds in the pages of “Millie’s Manifesto.”
About the Author
Martin Copeland is a published writer of fiction novels. A digital nomad and father of three adult daughters, Copeland has been an Intelligence Analyst, Remote Contractor and elementary teacher from North Australia to London. He enjoys writing from exotic locales such as Phuket and Bali, as well as sprawling cities like Bangkok and London.
