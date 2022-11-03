Glucose Meter Market Size Worth USD 21.27 Billion By 2030 | CAGR: 9.5% - Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Glucose Meter Market size is expected to reach USD 21.27 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period

NEW YORK, USA, UNITED STATE, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A detailed analysis of the Global Glucose Meter Market is provided, including global, regional, and country-level market sizes, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global Glucose Meter Market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, strategic market growth analyses, product launches, expanding the area market, and technological advances.

Rising incidence of diabetes and obesity is posing a serious threat to the global healthcare system, and the need for proper screening of diabetes is becoming more important with increase in global geriatric population who are more prone to diabetes. Moreover, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), one in two (50.1%) people leaving with diabetics do not know that they have diabetes. Furthermore, it estimates that the global prevalence of impaired glucose tolerance will increase from 7.5% in 2019 to 8.0% by 2030 and will reach 8.6% by 2045. Therefore, proper screening of diabetes is of utmost importance, along with increase in awareness about diabetes and diabetes prevention. In May 2021, for instance, the World Health Assembly agreed a resolution on strengthening prevention and control of diabetes. Such initiatives are expected to increase awareness about diabetes and regular monitoring of blood glucose levels, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the global glucose meter market during the forecast period.

Request a sample Report of Glucose Meter Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/95

Growing awareness and need for prevention and care of diabetes are leading to increase in screening and monitoring of blood glucose levels, which in turn, is increasing demand for glucose meters. Technological advancements in the healthcare sector, and innovative and more accurate and affordable products launched by key players are generating lucrative growth opportunities. This is resulting in increase in demand for self-monitoring blood glucose systems, as well as continuous glucose monitoring systems, which are effective and reliable devices for monitoring blood glucose levels in both hypoglycemic and hyperglycemic patients. Self-monitoring systems are suitable for diabetic patients of middle and low-income countries, owing to their availability and comparatively low costs. Continuous glucose monitoring systems help diabetic patients by providing real-time data on glucose levels via sensors and transmitters, which can be connected and shared with the help of digital devices or applications. This minimally invasive procedure is of immense help to monitor blood glucose levels, and hence, advent of these glucose meters and their adoption is facilitating screening, monitoring, and preventive care of diabetes worldwide. This is expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Wearable segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period, due to increase in adoption of technologically advanced glucose monitoring devices and need for constant monitoring of blood glucose levels. In addition, smartwatches can collect real-time data and share it remotely, due to the development of digital glucose monitoring applications, which is expected to further increase their adoption and thus, drive revenue growth of this segment.

Online segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Growing awareness about diabetes and rise in adoption of novel, advanced devices, coupled with the availability of a wide range of glucose meters at affordable prices and discounts in different online e-commerce platforms, are driving revenue growth of this segment.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global glucose meter market, owing to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity, and steady increase in diabetic-prone geriatric population in this region. In addition, presence of sophisticated advanced healthcare facilities and positive initiatives from regulatory bodies, coupled with the launch of innovative glucose monitoring devices, are supporting market revenue growth in North America.

In March 2022, Dexcom Inc. declared that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Breakthrough Device Designation for Dexcom continuous glucose monitor (CGM) use in hospital settings. This technologically advanced compact device consists of a small wearable sensor and transmitter that provide real-time glucose data with provisions of alerts and alarms to detect potentially low or high glucose levels.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/95

Key Players covered in this report are

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, Ascensia Diabetes Care, Medtronic PLC, LifeScan Inc., Nova Biomedical Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Nipro Medical Corporation, ACON Laboratories Inc., Prodigy Diabetes Care LLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Dexcom Inc., Ypsomed AG, Sanofi SA, Hainice Medical Inc., and Sannuo Biological Sensing Co Ltd.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose System

Continuous Glucose Monitoring System

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Wearable

Non-Wearable

Testing Site Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Fingertip Testing

Alternate Site Testing

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Invasive

Non-Invasive

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Online

Offline

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Clinics / Diagnostic Centers

Home Care

Based on Region market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Major Points covered in this report are as below:

An analysis of Glucose Meter industry development trends and marketing channels, as well as an assessment of the feasibility of new investment projects, is presented in the study.

In addition to providing key statistics on the industry, the report provides valuable guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in this market through tables and figures.

In addition to developing policies and plans, this report analyzes manufacturing processes and cost structures. It also provides information about import/export demand, costs, prices, revenues, and gross margins.

This report provides information on the market status of Glucose Meter manufacturers and provides valuable insight into the market for companies and individuals.

We can also provide the customized data for separate regions like North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Ask For customization of Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/95

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, TouchPoints, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provide our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.