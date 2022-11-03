Grid Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Scientific Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting

Grid Therapeutics, LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing human-derived antibodies derived from single B cells of cancer patients, announced today a poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 37th Annual Meeting (SITC 2022), to be held in Boston, Massachusetts and virtually on November 8-12, 2022.

Presentation Details

Title: Interim Results from a Phase IB, First-in-Human Study of a Novel Complement Factor H Inhibitor (GT103) in Patients with Refractory Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Abstract Number: 699

Presenter: Dr. Jeffrey Clarke, M.D., Duke Cancer Center Thoracic Clinic, Durham, NC.

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022, Poster Hall (Hall C) 9 a.m.– 9 p.m. EST

All posters will be available to conference attendees as virtual e-posters during SITC 2022. The posters will also be available on November 10, 2022, in the News section of the Company's website at www.gridtherapeutics.com, under Publications and Presentations.

About the Study

The Phase 1 open-label, dose-escalation clinical trial of GT103 is designed to assess the safety and tolerability of GT103 as a single agent. The study enrolled subjects with refractory NSCLC. Key objectives in the study include determining the recommended Phase 2 dose, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and preliminary anti-tumor activity. Please refer to www.clinialtrials.gov for additional clinical trial details.

About SITC

Established in 1984, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is a nonprofit organization of medical professionals dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the development, science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology. SITC is comprised of influential basic and translational scientists, practitioners, health care professionals, government leaders and industry professionals around the globe. Through educational initiatives that foster scientific exchange and collaboration among leaders in the field, SITC aims to one day make the word "cure" a reality for cancer patients everywhere. Learn more about SITC at sitcancer.org

About Grid

Grid Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotech company built on the innovative science developed by a team of researchers in Duke University School of Medicine. Located in Durham, North Carolina, Grid is currently using its unique platform to develop a pipeline of human derived, tumor-targeted antibodies for the treatment of a variety of cancers.

