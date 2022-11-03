Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,292 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 287,466 in the last 365 days.

Growth Opportunities in Global Maritime Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Services

New York, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities in Global Maritime Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Services" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360727/?utm_source=GNW
In this report, Frost & Sullivan studies the global maritime SATCOM services market in seven application areas: commercial shipping, fishing, passenger ships and ferries, leisure and yachting, offshore energy, cruise, and government/defense.

The study covers maritime SATCOM service market participants, focusing on those providing value-added services.

This study does not address hardware related to the maritime SATCOM industry, including SATCOM terminals, parts, equipment, receivers, antennas, and modems.Vessel and ship digitalization, automation, and smart shipping are trends powering the need for increased connectivity at sea.

In response, market players are developing new technology solutions to provide the high-speed connectivity necessary for better fleet operational efficiency, enhance crew and customer welfare, and support critical decision-making.Other information includes:
• Market drivers and restraints
• Revenue forecast by solution and service type (2021–2030)
• Leading competitors by region and segment
• Growth opportunities in the seven application areas
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360727/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________


Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

You just read:

Growth Opportunities in Global Maritime Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Services

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.