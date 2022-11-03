Global Endoluminal Suturing Devices Market Report 2022 to 2027: Increasing Adoption of Outpatient Surgeries Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Endoluminal Suturing Devices Market by Application (Bariatric, Gastrointestinal, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Technology Analysis, Regulatory Landscape, Trends - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global endoluminal suturing devices market is projected to reach USD 139 million by 2027 from USD 78 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 12.0%.

The growth of this market can largely be attributed to the rising demand for bariatric surgeries, increasing number of surgeries, and rising prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases.

The gastrointestinal surgery segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the global endoluminal suturing devices market is segmented into bariatric surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, gastroesophageal reflux disease surgery, and other surgeries. The gastrointestinal surgery segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the growing number of gastrointestinal cancer cases worldwide.

The ambulatory care centers segment to witness the highest growth in the endoluminal suturing devices end user market during the forecast period

Based on end users, the endoluminal suturing devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and other end users. The ambulatory care centers segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increased adoption of getting treated in ambulatory care settings due to the cost-effective treatment offered.

The APAC to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2027. The presence of high-growth markets such as India, China, and Japan, rapidly developing healthcare industry in China and India, increasing number of hospitals, rising per capita income, increasing healthcare infrastructure, rising burden of GI cancer, and the rising awareness about health are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the endoluminal suturing devices market in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Endoluminal Suturing Devices Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Endoluminal Suturing Devices Market, by Application and Country (2021)

4.3 Endoluminal Suturing Devices Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Endoluminal Suturing Devices Market, by Region (2020-2027)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Worldwide

5.2.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Cancers, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and Other Digestive Diseases

5.2.1.3 Favorable Reimbursement Scenario

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Presence of Alternative Wound Care Management Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High-Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Outpatient Surgeries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Shortage of Skilled Personnel

5.3 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.4 Regulatory Analysis

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Industry Trends

5.7.1 Minimally Invasive Surgery

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.8.1 Robotic Suturing Systems

5.9 Ecosystem Analysis

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.10.1 Patent Publication Trends for Endoluminal Suturing Devices

5.10.2 Insights: Jurisdiction and Top Applicant Analysis

6 Endoluminal Suturing Devices Market, by Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bariatric Surgery

6.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Obesity to Drive Market Growth

6.3 Gastrointestinal Surgery

6.3.1 Growing Burden of Colon Cancer to Increase Demand for Gastrointestinal Surgery

6.4 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Surgery

6.4.1 Improving Diets and Lifestyle Changes to Restrain Market Growth

6.5 Other Surgeries

7 Endoluminal Suturing Devices Market, by End-user

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hospitals

7.2.1 Growing Number of Hospitals Worldwide to Propel Market Growth

7.3 Clinics

7.3.1 Quicker Consultation Services and Minimal Patient Stays - Key Advantages Driving Market Growth

7.4 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

7.4.1 Cost-Effective Treatments in Ambulatory Centers to Drive Demand for These Facilities

7.5 Other End-users

8 Endoluminal Suturing Devices Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

9.3 Revenue Share Analysis of Top Market Players

9.4 Market Share Analysis

9.5 Competitive Benchmarking

9.6 Company Footprint

9.6.1 Application Footprint

9.6.2 End-User Footprint

9.6.3 Regional Footprint

9.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant

9.7.1 Stars

9.7.2 Emerging Leaders

9.7.3 Pervasive Players

9.7.4 Participants

9.8 Competitive Scenario

9.8.1 Product Launches

9.8.2 Other Developments

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Key Players

10.1.1 Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

10.1.2 Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)

10.1.3 Medtronic plc

10.1.4 Cook Group Incorporated

10.1.5 Usgi Medical

10.1.6 Ovesco Endoscopy Ag

10.1.7 Endo Tools Therapeutics S.A.

10.1.8 Ergosuture

10.1.9 Sutrue Ltd.

11 Appendix

