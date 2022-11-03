Top Trainer for Galderma and Allergan Opens New Aesthetic Injection Company in Scottsdale

Marissa Abdo, MS, RN, CANS focuses on a patient's anatomy at the Aesthetic IQ Clinic.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marissa Abdo, MS, RN, CANS, a former team member of Beverly Hills' Dr. 90210, has opened her own clinic in Scottsdale called Aesthetic IQ to help patients reach their full potential with specialized facial injectable treatments that include Botox, Dysport, Juvederm and Restylane dermal fillers, and Sculptra Aesthetic.

Abdo is a top national trainer for Allergan and Galderma with over a decade of industry experience. She specializes in natural, safe, and impactful injectable treatments and focuses on the anatomy of her clients' facial structures to enhance their overall beauty. Abdo established Aesthetic IQ, a brand-new, exclusive medical aesthetic clinic, using her expertise as a national educator to provide clients looking to improve their looks with a completely unique experience.

"Your injectable procedures should not only enable you to present your finest face, but also give you the confidence and self-assurance to do so," said Marissa Abdo, Aesthetic IQ Founder. "Our service is unique in that we concentrate on a person's anatomy when injecting in order to help clients attain the most beautiful results for their particular facial structure."

The term "Aesthetic Intelligence," from which "Aesthetic IQ" is derived, refers to using the power of the senses to produce treatments, results, and an elevated aesthetic experience while bridging the gap between the art and science of injectables. The goal of Aesthetic IQ is to provide patients with meaningful and impactful treatments as well as an immersive experience that makes them feel informed, appreciated, and confident that they are receiving the safest and most effective injectable care possible.

At the clinic, patients will be able to receive chin filler, lip augmentation, tear trough filler, non-surgical brow lift, non-surgical neck lift, cheek and jaw augmentation, and other injectable treatments.The Aesthetic IQ clinic is open Monday through Friday from 9 am-5 pm. For more information, call 480.454.5577, visit AestheticIQClinic.com or visit their location at 7054 E Cochise Rd. B200 Scottsdale, AZ 85253. You can follow the clinic on social media at - @Marissa.AestheticIQ.

About Marissa Abdo

Aesthetic IQ's founder, Marissa Abdo, MS, RN, CANS, was formerly on the staff of Beverly Hills' Dr. 90210 and is a preferred injector for Hollywood's elite and celebrities. At this unique aesthetic clinic, Abdo focuses on her clients' facial anatomy to improve their overall beauty. She is a firm believer in empowering women both through her professional services and through education. As a top national trainer for Galderma and Allergen, Abdo has trained healthcare professionals at more than 100 locations in the Scottsdale area. She is dedicated to creating an empowered community of practitioners who can safely administer injections to all patients and believes that every injector should have a seat at the table. In terms of service and outcomes, Abdo is leading the way and establishing the bar for the injection industry. Through Aesthetic IQ, she is pleased to provide each patient—from mature patients and even men—with a personalized experience. Each patient receives assistance from Abdo in realizing their beauty and their unique contribution to the world.

