Copper Road Resources Inc. announces the grant of stock options

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copper Road Resources Inc. (TSX-V: CRD) ("Copper Road" or the "Company") announces that it has granted a total of 1,000,000 incentive stock options of the Company to an officer, directors and a consultant. The options were granted under the Company's Stock Option Plan and each stock option entitles the holder to acquire one Copper Road common share at an exercise price of $0.15 until November 2, 2027.



The grant of options is subject to the approval and requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. John Timmons

President/CEO and Director

Copper Road Resources Inc.

Cellular (416) 931 2243

Email: jtimmons@copperroad.ca

Web: www.copperroad.ca



Copper Road Resources Inc. is a Canadian based explorer engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of properties for the mining of precious and base metals. The Company is exploring for large copper/gold deposits on the 21,000-hectare Batchewana Bay Project 80 km. north of Sault St. Marie, Ontario, Canada.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.