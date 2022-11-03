Global Rheometer & Viscometer Market Analysis to 2029: Players Include Anton Paar, Spectris, Waters and Brookfield Engineering Laboratories

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rheometer & Viscometer Market Analysis by Product, by Sample Type by End user, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rheometer & viscometer market size is estimated to be USD 648.6 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.79% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

The advanced technologies, the growth of the petrochemical and material manufacturing industries, the increasing strictness of the regulatory framework for product safety compliance in the cosmeceutical, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical industries, escalating investments to support product innovation, and the growing world burden of target diseases factors contributing to the market growth.

However, increasing cost of rheometer and viscometer and shortage of skilled professionals are expected to hinder the growth.

By Product

Based on product, the market is bifurcated into rheometer and viscometer. In 2021, the viscometer segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to the increasing use of viscometers amongst pharma researchers, petro-refinery businesses, and laboratory employees due to the procedural advantages afforded by these devices, such as the ability to analyze samples in a variety of circumstances, high accuracy, versatility in assessing various samples, ease of handling, short process time, and equipment mobility.

By Sample Type

On the basis of sample type, the market is categorized into pastes & gels, resins & coatings, suspensions and slurries, and other samples. In 2021, the resins & coatings segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to the increasing accessibility of cutting-edge and reasonably priced equipment in developing nations, the development of rheometer and viscometer use among paint and coating producers, and the rising use of rheometers and viscometers by petrochemical producers; the rising output of paints, coatings, binders, solvents, pigments, fillers, and additives.

By End user

Based on end user, the market is segregated into pharmaceutical, cosmeceutical, & biotechnology companies, food & beverage manufactures, petroleum product manufacturers and petrochemical refineries, chemical and material manufacturers, research laboratories and academic institutes, and other end users. In 2021, the petroleum product manufacturers and petrochemical refineries segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to the increasing capacities & manufacturing output of significant goods producers.

Regional Markets

In 2021, North America region accounted for the highest revenue in the rheometer & viscometer market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to continuous technological improvements in the field of rheometers and viscometers, increasing number of disease diagnostic procedures based on viscosity/rheology analysis, a significant presence of major device manufacturers, and the region's wide availability of rheometers and viscometers.

Competitor Insights

Some of the key players operating in the rheometer & viscometer market are Anton Paar (Austria), Spectris (UK), and Waters Corporation (US), Brookfield Engineering Laboratories (US), Cannon Instruments Company (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Emerson (US), BARTEC (Germany), and GBC Scientific Equipment (Australia).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Introduction: Rheometer & Viscometer

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1.Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraint

4.3.Market Opportunities

4.4.Market Trends

4.5.Market Challenges

5. Market Environment Analysis

5.1.Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

5.2.PESTEL Analysis

5.3.Value Chain Analysis

5.4.SWOT Analysis

5.5.Benchmark

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Rheometer & Viscometer Market

6.1.COVID-19: Overview

6.2.COVID-19 Impact on the Global Market

6.3.COVID-19 Impact on the Regional Markets

7. Market Analysis by Product

7.1.Rheometer

7.1.1.Rheometer Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.2.Viscometer

7.2.1.Viscometer Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

8. Market Analysis by Sample Type

8.1.Pastes & Gels

8.1.1.Pastes & Gels Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

8.2.Resins & Coatings

8.2.1.Resins & Coatings Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

8.3.Suspensions and Slurries

8.3.1.Suspensions and Slurries Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

8.4.Other Samples

8.4.1.Other Samples Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

9. Market Analysis by End User

9.1.Pharmaceutical, Cosmeceutical, & Biotechnology Companies

9.1.1.Pharmaceutical, Cosmeceutical, & Biotechnology Companies Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

9.2.Food & Beverage Manufactures

9.2.1.Food & Beverage Manufactures Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

9.3.Petroleum Product Manufacturers and Petrochemical Refineries

9.3.1.Petroleum Product Manufacturers and Petrochemical Refineries Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

9.4.Chemical and Material Manufacturers

9.4.1.Chemical and Material Manufacturers Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

9.5.Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

9.5.1.Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

9.6.Other End Users

9.6.1.Other End Users Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

10. Regional Market Analysis

10.1.Regional Market Trends

10.2.Regional Market: Comparative Analysis

11. North America Rheometer & Viscometer Market

12. Europe Rheometer & Viscometer Market

13. Asia Pacific Rheometer & Viscometer Market

14. Latin America Rheometer & Viscometer Market

15. MEA Rheometer & Viscometer Market

16. Competitor Analysis

16.1.Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2029

16.2.Competitive Mapping

16.3.Key Players Market Place Analysis

16.4.Major Recent Developments

17. Company Profiles

17.1.Anton Paar (Austria)

17.1.1.Company Snapshot

17.1.2.Company Overview

17.1.3.Financials

17.1.4.Sample Type Benchmarking

17.1.5.Recent Developments

17.2.Spectris (UK)

17.2.1.Company Snapshot

17.2.2.Company Overview

17.2.3.Financials

17.2.4.Sample Type Benchmarking

17.2.5.Recent Developments

17.3.Waters Corporation (US)

17.3.1.Company Snapshot

17.3.2.Company Overview

17.3.3.Financials

17.3.4.Sample Type Benchmarking

17.3.5.Recent Developments

17.4.Brookfield Engineering Laboratories (US)

17.4.1.Company Snapshot

17.4.2.Company Overview

17.4.3.Financials

17.4.4.Sample Type Benchmarking

17.4.5.Recent Developments

17.5. Cannon Instruments Company (US)

17.5.1.Company Snapshot

17.5.2.Company Overview

17.5.3.Financials

17.5.4.Sample Type Benchmarking

17.5.5.Recent Developments

17.6.Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

17.6.1.Company Snapshot

17.6.2.Company Overview

17.6.3.Financials

17.6.4.Sample Type Benchmarking

17.6.5.Recent Developments

17.7. Emerson (US)

17.7.1.Company Snapshot

17.7.2.Company Overview

17.7.3.Financials

17.7.4.Sample Type Benchmarking

17.7.5.Recent Developments

17.8.BARTEC (Germany)

17.8.1.Company Snapshot

17.8.2.Company Overview

17.8.3.Financials

17.8.4.Sample Type Benchmarking

17.8.5.Recent Developments

17.9.GBC Scientific Equipment (Australia)

17.9.1.Company Snapshot

17.9.2.Company Overview

17.9.3.Financials

17.9.4.Sample Type Benchmarking

17.9.5.Recent Developments

18. Conclusion & Recommendations

