Growth Opportunities in Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Reuse and Recycling

New York, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities in Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Reuse and Recycling" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360725/?utm_source=GNW

The global EV market recorded over 75.6% revenue growth in 2021, increasing battery demand.

However, when they reach the end of their life as EV batteries, they still have 60% to 70% of their capacity.

This opens up opportunities to repurpose batteries in second-life applications and recycle them to extract valuable elements such as cobalt and nickel, leading to the growing EV battery reuse and recycling market.Although the current market trend indicates a preference for recycling in the short term (two to three years), rising technological sophistication, proven business models, and clear regulations will increase second-life applications in the long term.In this report, the analyst examines the following market aspects:
•Regulatory framework by region, including global, Europe, China, and Japan
•Value chain, business models, and prominent participants
•Top automotive EV OEMs' plans and alliances on battery reuse and recycling
•Major battery recycling companies by region (the Americas, Europe, China, and Asia-Pacific)
•Strategic imperatives and growth opportunities
Author: Prajyot Sathe
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360725/?utm_source=GNW

