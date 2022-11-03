Submit Release
Christian and Timbers Recruits CFO for Desktop Metal

Jason Cole, a highly accomplished CFO, joins Desktop Metal with 20+ years of advanced finance and technology experience, specializing in global finance operations, supply chain management, M&A, and FP&A. While at Analog Devices, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of integrated circuits, Jason served as CFO for the Global Operations and Technology Division.

Desktop Metal Inc. DM is a global leader in additive manufacturing technologies for mass production, powering some of the best known manufacturers in the world.

In his new role, Jason will be focused on leading Desktop Metal's next-generation financial platform to ensure the company's continued profitable hyper-growth.

"After an exhaustive search, Jason was a clear frontrunner amongst top tech public company CFOs in New England. Jason is a remarkable contemporary CFO with in-depth knowledge and experience driving highly efficient rapid growth," according to Jeff Christian, Christian & Timbers' CEO.

Christian & Timbers is considered the world's best search firm. Recognized for securing America's next-generation C-Suite leadership for Tech Giants and many of Silicon Valley's unicorns, Christian & Timbers has built the only agile, science-driven search firm delivering at a level of precision and speed unparalleled in the industry.

Christian & Timbers was the first firm with a VC Fund, and has completed 2000+ CEO/Board placements, 5000+ C-Suite assignments for companies like HP, Apple, Biogen, Cisco, Upwork, Adobe, and top Unicorns. Christian & Timbers' recent successes include CEO Recogni, Chairwoman, CelLink, CRO + CMO, Otonomo, President, and SecurityScorecard.

Jeff Christian, author of "The Headhunters Edge" and founder of Christian & Timbers, has been named four years on the Forbes Midas List. He is a frequent guest on CNBC.

