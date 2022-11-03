Christian and Timbers Recruits CFO for Desktop Metal

Jason Cole, a highly accomplished CFO, joins Desktop Metal with 20+ years of advanced finance and technology experience, specializing in global finance operations, supply chain management, M&A, and FP&A. While at Analog Devices, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of integrated circuits, Jason served as CFO for the Global Operations and Technology Division.

Desktop Metal Inc. DM is a global leader in additive manufacturing technologies for mass production, powering some of the best known manufacturers in the world.

In his new role, Jason will be focused on leading Desktop Metal's next-generation financial platform to ensure the company's continued profitable hyper-growth.

"After an exhaustive search, Jason was a clear frontrunner amongst top tech public company CFOs in New England. Jason is a remarkable contemporary CFO with in-depth knowledge and experience driving highly efficient rapid growth," according to Jeff Christian, Christian & Timbers' CEO.

