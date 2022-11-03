Physicians Realty Trust Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Announces $0.28 Net Income per Share and $0.26 Normalized FFO per Share for the Third Quarter of 2022

Third Quarter Highlights:

Reported third quarter 2022 total revenue of $131.5 million, an increase of 14.1% over the prior year period.

Generated third quarter net income per share of $0.28 on a fully diluted basis, compared to net income per share of $0.10 for the same period last year.

Generated third quarter Normalized Funds From Operations (Normalized FFO) of $0.26 per share on a fully diluted basis, consistent with the same period last year.

Completed $101.7 million of investments, including the funding of previous construction loan commitments.

Third quarter MOB Same-Store Cash Net Operating Income growth was 1.1% year-over-year.

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share and OP Unit for the third quarter 2022, paid on October 14, 2022.

Disposed of three related properties in Great Falls, Montana for $116.3 million and recognized a net gain on the sale of approximately $53.9 million.

Sold 440,400 common shares pursuant to the ATM program at a weighted average price of $18.15 during the third quarter, resulting in net proceeds of $7.9 million.

Subsequent Event Highlights:

Earned a score of 75 out of 100 and a Green Star designation in the 2022 GRESB Real Estate Assessment and a score of 98 out of 100 and an "A" rating for its GRESB Public Disclosure Level.

Physicians Realty Trust DOC (the "Company," the "Trust," "we," "our" and "us"), a self-managed health care real estate investment trust, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

John T. Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Trust, commented, "While cash flows from medical office buildings remain strong and stable amidst market uncertainty, we remain disciplined on new investments and operating expenses. Although we've slowed our pace of investments, our asset management and leasing teams continue to operate our existing facilities with an intense focus on expense controls and mark-to-market leasing spreads consistent with current market conditions.

"We executed over 251,000 square feet of leasing activity during the third quarter 2022 with a weighted average lease term of 6 years. The weighted average leasing spread was 6.2% on 204,000 renewed square feet representing tenant retention of 81% on our consolidated portfolio in the third quarter. We look forward to sharing more about our third quarter performance during today's conference call," Mr. Thomas concluded.

Third Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $131.5 million, an increase of 14.1% from the third quarter 2021. As of September 30, 2022, the portfolio was approximately 95% leased.

Total expenses for the third quarter 2022 were $119.1 million, compared to total expenses of $97.6 million for the third quarter 2021.

Net income for the third quarter 2022 was $66.3 million, compared to net income of $22.0 million for the third quarter 2021.

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter 2022 was $63.0 million. Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter 2022 was $0.28 based on approximately 239.9 million weighted average common shares and operating partnership units (OP Units) outstanding.

Funds From Operations (FFO) totaled $61.5 million for the third quarter 2022 and consisted of net income plus depreciation and amortization on our consolidated portfolio of $46.9 million and our unconsolidated joint ventures of $2.3 million offset by $53.9 million from the gain on the sale of investment properties and $0.2 million of other adjustments, resulting in FFO of $0.26 per share on a fully diluted basis. Normalized FFO, which adjusts for our proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments, was $61.4 million, or $0.26 per share on a fully diluted basis.

Normalized Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) for the third quarter 2022, which consists of Normalized FFO adjusted for non-cash share compensation, straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of acquired above-market and below-market leases and assumed debt, amortization of lease inducements, amortization of deferred financing costs, recurring capital expenditures, loan reserve adjustments, and our share of adjustments from unconsolidated investments, was $61.8 million.

Our Medical Office Building (MOB) Same-Store portfolio, which includes 249 properties representing 85% of our consolidated leasable square footage, generated year-over-year MOB Same-Store Cash Net Operating Income (Cash NOI) growth of 1.1% for the third quarter 2022.

Other Recent Events

Third Quarter Investment Activity

During the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company completed the previously announced acquisition of one medical office facility for a purchase price of $81.5 million. The Company also funded two term loans for $14.1 million, $0.6 million of a previously announced term loan, and previous construction loan commitments of $0.4 million. The Company also paid $5.0 million of additional purchase consideration under two earn-out agreements and invested $0.3 million in funds managed by a real estate technology private equity fund.

Calko Medical Center - On September 9, 2022, through a joint venture with Dallas, Texas-based MedProperties Realty Advisors, LLC ("MedProperties"), the Company completed the acquisition of a Class-A, free-standing facility, comprising of 85,567 rentable square feet in Brooklyn, New York, the top MSA, for a purchase price of approximately $81.5 million. The facility is anchored by Maimonides Medical Center and physicians associated with Maimonides, and is 100% leased and occupied with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 7 years. The purpose-built medical facility is anchored by the Brooklyn Surgery Center and is home to a state-of-the-art urgent care center, a comprehensive orthopedic department, a pain management center, a pathology lab, a fertility clinic, and 30,000 square feet of private physician office space. The facility also includes one of the largest endoscopy programs in the country with the latest imaging equipment and a state-of-the-art radiology department. The Company owns 90% of the joint venture, with MedProperties owning the remaining 10%. The stabilized cash yield on the investment is 5.5%.

Third Quarter Disposition Activity

As previously disclosed, the Company completed the disposition of three related facilities in Great Falls, Montana on July 14, 2022 for $116.3 million at a blended cap rate of 4.7%. The disposition included two medical office buildings and one hospital and the Company recognized a net gain of approximately $53.9 million.

Capital Activity

During the third quarter 2022, the Company issued 440,400 shares pursuant to its at the market (ATM) program at a weighted average price of $18.15 for net proceeds of $7.9 million.

Revised 2022 Guidance

The Company has revised its recurring capital expenditures guidance to be $25 million to $27 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, a reduction from $29 million to $31 million previously announced.

Dividend Paid

On September 23, 2022, our Board of Trustees authorized and declared a cash distribution of $0.23 per common share and OP Unit for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2022. The dividend was paid on October 14, 2022 to common shareholders and OP Unit holders of record as of the close of business on October 4, 2022.

2022 GRESB Real Estate Assessment

The Company earned a score of 75 in the 2022 GRESB Real Estate Assessment, outperforming the international average of 74 out of 100. The Company also received a Green Star designation, awarded to submitters achieving scores of 50+ on GRESB's implementation and measurement of the management & policy sections. The Company is proud to maintain these year-over-year honors from our inaugural GRESB participation in 2021. In addition, the Company's 2022 GRESB Public Disclosure Level earned an "A" rating and a score of 98 out of 100, ranking first in its health care comparison group.

The GRESB Public Disclosure Level is an overall measure of Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") disclosure by listed property companies based on a selection of indicators aligned with the existing GRESB Real Estate Assessment. The Public Disclosure Level provides insight into the ESG disclosure activities of both GRESB participants and non-participants.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the "operating partnership"), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of September 30, 2022, owned approximately 95.1% of OP Units.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", "continue", "intend", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the Company's strategic and operational plans, the Company's ability to generate internal and external growth, the future outlook, anticipated cash returns, cap rates or yields on properties, anticipated closing of property acquisitions, ability to execute its business plan, and the impact of the Coronavirus and its variants, including the Delta and Omicron variants and any future variants which may emerge, (COVID-19) pandemic on the Company's business. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, not all of which are known to the Company and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"), including, without limitation, the Company's annual and periodic reports and other documents filed with the Commission. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of factors that could impact the Company's results, performance, or transactions, see Part I, Item 1A (Risk Factors) of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Physicians Realty Trust Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Rental revenues $ 90,818 $ 81,096 $ 274,260 $ 242,062 Expense recoveries 36,563 29,218 107,525 83,955 Rental and related revenues 127,381 110,314 381,785 326,017 Interest income on real estate loans and other 4,132 4,997 12,285 15,558 Total revenues 131,513 115,311 394,070 341,575 Expenses: Interest expense 18,299 13,498 52,356 40,754 General and administrative 10,079 9,534 30,400 28,116 Operating expenses 43,647 35,679 128,080 103,069 Depreciation and amortization 47,040 38,582 142,002 114,663 Impairment loss — 340 — 340 Total expenses 119,065 97,633 352,838 286,942 Income before equity in loss of unconsolidated entities and gain on sale of investment properties, net: 12,448 17,678 41,232 54,633 Equity in loss of unconsolidated entities (62 ) (390 ) (452 ) (1,213 ) Gain on sale of investment properties, net 53,894 4,757 57,375 5,111 Net income 66,280 22,045 98,155 58,531 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests: Operating Partnership (3,252 ) (529 ) (4,830 ) (1,405 ) Partially owned properties (1) (70 ) (152 ) (384 ) (455 ) Net income attributable to controlling interest 62,958 21,364 92,941 56,671 Preferred distributions — — — (13 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 62,958 $ 21,364 $ 92,941 $ 56,658 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.10 $ 0.41 $ 0.26 Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.10 $ 0.41 $ 0.26 Weighted average common shares: Basic 226,529,041 217,406,657 225,743,856 214,616,482 Diluted 239,898,462 223,992,049 239,145,383 221,399,649 Dividends and distributions declared per common share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.69 $ 0.69

(1) Includes amounts attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests.

Physicians Realty Trust Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Investment properties: Land and improvements $ 241,385 $ 235,453 Building and improvements 4,666,085 4,612,561 Tenant improvements 90,318 86,018 Acquired lease intangibles 505,335 498,221 5,503,123 5,432,253 Accumulated depreciation (948,883 ) (821,036 ) Net real estate property 4,554,240 4,611,217 Real estate held for sale — 1,964 Right-of-use lease assets, net 232,320 235,483 Real estate loans receivable, net 120,576 117,844 Investments in unconsolidated entities 79,613 69,793 Net real estate investments 4,986,749 5,036,301 Cash and cash equivalents 2,512 9,876 Tenant receivables, net 9,644 4,948 Other assets 143,569 131,584 Total assets $ 5,142,474 $ 5,182,709 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Credit facility $ 256,893 $ 267,641 Notes payable 1,465,078 1,464,008 Mortgage debt 164,556 180,269 Accounts payable 6,526 6,651 Dividends and distributions payable 58,382 57,246 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 92,494 86,254 Lease liabilities 104,905 104,957 Acquired lease intangibles, net 24,970 21,569 Total liabilities 2,173,804 2,188,595 Redeemable noncontrolling interests - partially owned properties 3,288 7,081 Equity: Common shares, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 common shares authorized, 226,763,146 and 224,678,116 common shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 2,268 2,247 Additional paid-in capital 3,648,983 3,610,954 Accumulated deficit (838,729 ) (776,001 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,323 (892 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,817,845 2,836,308 Noncontrolling interests: Operating Partnership 146,426 150,241 Partially owned properties 1,111 484 Total noncontrolling interests 147,537 150,725 Total equity 2,965,382 2,987,033 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,142,474 $ 5,182,709

Physicians Realty Trust Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Net income $ 66,280 $ 22,045 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.10 Net income $ 66,280 $ 22,045 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - partially owned properties (70 ) (152 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 46,939 38,463 Depreciation and amortization expense - partially owned properties (101 ) (70 ) Gain on sale of investment properties, net (53,894 ) (4,757 ) Impairment loss — 340 Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments 2,298 2,226 FFO applicable to common shares $ 61,452 $ 58,095 Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments (82 ) — Normalized FFO applicable to common shares $ 61,370 $ 58,095 FFO per common share - diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.26 Normalized FFO per common share - diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.26 Normalized FFO applicable to common shares $ 61,370 $ 58,095 Non-cash share compensation expense 4,349 3,665 Straight-line rent adjustments (1,478 ) (2,171 ) Amortization of acquired above/below-market leases/assumed debt 1,133 833 Amortization of lease inducements 225 394 Amortization of deferred financing costs 581 581 TI/LC and recurring capital expenditures (4,129 ) (6,673 ) Loan reserve adjustments 152 20 Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments (403 ) (153 ) Normalized FAD applicable to common shares $ 61,800 $ 54,591 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 239,898,462 223,992,049

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Net income $ 66,280 $ 22,045 General and administrative 10,079 9,534 Depreciation and amortization expense 47,040 38,582 Interest expense 18,299 13,498 Gain on sale of investment properties, net (53,894 ) (4,757 ) Impairment loss — 340 Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments 3,463 3,653 NOI $ 91,267 $ 82,895 NOI $ 91,267 $ 82,895 Straight-line rent adjustments (1,478 ) (2,171 ) Amortization of acquired above/below-market leases 1,133 849 Amortization of lease inducements 225 394 Loan reserve adjustments 152 20 Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments (176 ) (143 ) Cash NOI $ 91,123 $ 81,844 Cash NOI $ 91,123 $ 81,844 Assets not held for all periods or held for sale (12,785 ) (3,304 ) Hospital Cash NOI (2,775 ) (2,519 ) Lease termination fees — (158 ) Interest income on real estate loans (2,517 ) (3,797 ) Joint venture and other income (3,595 ) (3,350 ) MOB Same-Store Cash NOI $ 69,451 $ 68,716

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Net income $ 66,280 $ 22,045 Depreciation and amortization expense 47,040 38,582 Interest expense 18,299 13,498 Gain on sale of investment properties, net (53,894 ) (4,757 ) Impairment loss — 340 Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments 3,545 3,627 EBITDAre $ 81,270 $ 73,335 Non-cash share compensation expense 4,349 3,665 Pursuit costs 149 75 Non-cash intangible amortization 1,358 1,227 Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments (82 ) — Pro forma adjustments for investment activity 871 585 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 87,915 $ 78,887

