Tire Recycling Market Growth Prospects Predicted to Reach $7.32 Billion by 2031

Tire Recycling Market Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends 2022-2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tire recycling market size was valued at $5.12 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.32 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2031. Tire recycling is a process of converting old and scrap tires in to useful products, such as fuel, rubber mulch, floorings and others. Commonly observed processes of tire recycling include pyrolysis and shredding. Among these, the shredding segment accounted for the largest tire recycling market share in 2021, owing to the high demand for fuel from manufacturing industry. The market is further segmented on the basis of products derived from tire recycling, which include crumb rubber, tire derived fuels, and others. The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study. Additionally, the unit takes in the key findings, in terms of market overview and investment prospects. The market report also involves the competitive landscape containing the profiles of top ten major players in the industry. The frontrunners have been thoroughly assessed based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, key plans & policies, and overall contribution to the growth of the market.

Major Key Players of the Tire Recycling Market are:

APChemi, Big Atom Limited, Bridgestone Corporation, Champlin Tire Recycling, Continental AG, Emanuel Tire Co., Entech Inc., Genan Holding A/S, Green buddies, Green Distillation Technologies Corporation LTD, L&S Tire Co., Lakin General, Liberty Tire Services LLC, Michelin, Pyrum Innovations AG, Tire Disposal & Recycling Inc., Wastefront

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the global Tire Recycling:

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a huge impact across the globe, which impeded the socio-economic development. Therefore, the Tire Recycling Market report doles out a micro- and macro-economic assessment of the industry throughout the pandemic. The study further provides a qualitative breakdown of the impact of Covid-19 on the market.

Key Market Segments -

Product -

Tire Derived Fuel

Crumbed Rubber

Others

Application -

Manufacturing

Construction

Rubber Products

Others

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Tire Recycling Market Size

2.2 Tire Recycling Market Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Tire Recycling Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Tire Recycling Market Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Tire Recycling Market Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Tire Recycling

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Tire Recycling Market Sales by Product

4.2 Global Tire Recycling Market Revenue by Product

4.3 Tire Recycling Market Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Tire Recycling Market Breakdown Data by End User

