Food Anti-caking Agents Market Size to Hit US$1.23 billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 3.5% (2022-2027)

Surging Applications Of Anti-Caking Agents For Seasonings Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of Food Anti-caking Agents Market:

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Food Anti-caking Agents Market size is estimated to reach $1.23 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Food Anti-caking Agents are preservatives that are included in powdered or granulated foods that consume water which keeps them from flowing perfectly out of the packaging so that the powder or granules do not become clustered or stick together. Certain anticaking agents are natural like bentonite while others are produced from organic sources like silicon dioxide and several silicates.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Food Anti-caking Agents Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Food Anti-caking Agents Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the surging demand for high quality food involving food ingredients like baking powder and the heightened awareness of the nutritional value of prepared cuisine in the North American region.

2. Food Anti-caking Agents Market growth is being driven by the surging demand for convenience foods and food ingredients like baking powder and instant soup powder across the world. However, the government regulations and the health risks imposed are some of the major factors hampering the growth of Food Anti-caking Agents Market.

3. Food Anti-caking Agents Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Food Anti-caking Agents Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Food Anti-caking Agents Market Segment Analysis – By Type: The Food Anti-caking Agents Market based on type can be further segmented into Calcium Compounds, Sodium Compounds, Magnesium Compounds, Microcrystalline Cellulose, and Others.

Food Anti-caking Agents Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The Food Anti-caking Agents Market based on application can be further segmented into Seasonings And Condiments, Bakery, Dairy Products, Soups And Sauces and Others.

Food Anti-caking Agents Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : The Food Anti-caking Agents Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Food Anti-caking Agents Industry are -

1. PPG Industries, Inc.

2. Brenntag North America, Inc.

3. Solvay

4. Agropur US

5. Evonik Industries AG

