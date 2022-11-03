Global Astaxanthin Market Was Valued $645.6 Mn In 2021 and Is Predicted To Rise To $725.2 Mn By 2028 At A CAGR Of 8.3%

Astaxanthin Market Applications Astaxanthin Market Structure Astaxanthin Market Share

Astaxanthin Market Analysis By Source, By Product, By Method Of Production, By Application, and By Region: Global Industry Overview, Market Intelligence by 2028

December 2020: BASF teamed up with Adifo Software. BASF improved feed formulation to offer a digital animal agricultural value chain solution with sustainability analytics.” — Zion Market Research

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global astaxanthin market size was worth around USD 645.6 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 725.2 million by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8.3% between 2022 and 2028.

Astaxanthin is a great supplement to eye health care because of its remarkable antioxidant activity and UV light protective impact. Astaxanthin has many health advantages including support for immunological function, protection of cells & the neurological system from oxidative damage, and support for brain health. In smokers and obese individuals, astaxanthin is helpful in reducing oxidative stress and enhancing blood flow. Astaxanthin is utilized in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease & Parkinson's disease, cancer prevention, accelerating stroke recovery, and minimizing skin damage from ultraviolet (UV) light.

Key Insights

--As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global astaxanthin market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.3% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

--The production of natural astaxanthin can be attributed to customer demand for natural dietary supplements and rising public knowledge of the negative impacts of chemical goods.

--Astaxanthin is a strong antioxidant that works well with other antioxidants already present in a formulation. Manufacturers can use it to set their products apart and give their antioxidant cocktail an advantage.

--As an antioxidant, astaxanthin is used to improve the elasticity, moisture retention, and smoothness of the skin as well as to lessen the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

--Synthetic astaxanthin is predicted to rise at a double-digit growth rate over the projected period owing to rising demand from the aquaculture industry and the availability of safe & approved products.

--The aquaculture and animal feed segment held the major market share in 2021 and is predicted to grow at a consistent CAGR over the forecast period, owing to its extensive use as a feed additive.

Top Players in Astaxanthin Market: Algatechnologies Ltd., Algaecan Biotech Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM), BASF SE, BGG (Beijing Gingko Group), Cardax, Inc., Cyanotech Corporation (BioAstin), Divis Laboratories Ltd., Fenchem Biotek Ltd, Fuji Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Igene BioProduction Technology Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kunming biogenic, Supreme Biotechnologies NZ Ltd, Valensa International, PIVEG Inc., Parry Nutraceuticals, ATACAMA BIONATURAL, AstaReal Inc, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, Otsuka pharmaceutical, INNOBIO Limited, and Others.

By introducing new goods, key companies are increasing their presence, which is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the regional market. For instance, NatAxtin oleoresin, biomass, and powder were introduced by Atacamo Bio Natural Products in July 2019.

Market Growth Dynamics:

The demand for astaxanthin has increased significantly over the projected years, primarily from the skin biology industry. Despite a surge in interest in various production strategies such as bacterial fermentation, astaxanthin is traditionally produced by chemical synthesis. Due to the spike in demand for astaxanthin from various end-use sectors, including pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food & beverage, aquaculture & animal feed, and dietary, among others, the global astaxanthin market is expected to experience significant expansion during the forecast period.

The market for astaxanthin is expected to experience an enormous increase in the next years as numerous research projects continue to provide additional information regarding the health advantages and possible nutraceutical applications of this substance in the dermatology profession.

Astaxanthin Market: Opportunities

Increasing Usage of Natural Antioxidants

Due to their superior quality and effectiveness, natural carotenoids are in more demand than synthetic ones, particularly in the dietary supplements industry. The present techniques for producing carotenoids naturally are insufficient and vulnerable to contamination. Because these processes are expensive, natural carotenoids like beta-carotene and lycopene cost approximately three times as much as their synthetic counterparts.

This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled "Astaxanthin Market By Source (Natural and Synthetic), By Product (Dried Algae Meal or Biomass, Oil, Softgel, Liquid, and Others), By Method of Production (Microalgae Cultivation, Fermentation, Extraction, and Chemical Synthesis), By Application (Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Aquaculture & Animal Feed, Food, and Others) and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028."

The health benefits of astaxanthin, which include anti-inflammatory properties, increased immunity, and the prevention of cerebrovascular & cardiovascular illnesses, among others, have led to an increase in its use as a food additive during the past several decades. Astaxanthin has been linked to a number of positive health outcomes during the past ten years, including reduced obesity, better sleep, increased sperm motility, protection of the vocal cords, and photo-aging prevention.

ASKED QUESTIONS

Which key factors will influence astaxanthin market growth over 2022-2028?

The demand for astaxanthin has increased significantly over the projected years, primarily from the skin biology industry. In addition, surge in interest in various production strategies such as bacterial fermentation is expected to boost the growth of the astaxanthin market.

What will be the value of the astaxanthin market during 2022-2028?

According to Zion Market Research, the global astaxanthin market size was worth around USD 645.6 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 725.2 million by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8.3% between 2022 and 2028.

Which region will contribute notably towards the astaxanthin market value?

The global astaxanthin market growth is expected to be driven by North America. The large presence of key manufacturers in this region drives the regional growth of the market.

Which are the major players leveraging the astaxanthin market growth?

