Global Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Global Market Report 2022”, the surgical sealants and adhesives market share is expected to grow from $2.12 billion in 2021 to $2.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The surgical sealants and adhesives market size is expected to grow to $3.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%. The rising number of surgical procedures is predicted to contribute to the growth of the surgical sealants and adhesives market.

Key Trends In The Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Market

Several companies operating in the market are focusing on product portfolio expansion into untapped geographies.

Overview Of The Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Market

The surgical sealants and adhesives market consists of revenue generated from the sales of surgical sealants and adhesives. Surgical sealants and adhesives are materials used to repair injured tissues and prevent air and fluid leakages during or after the surgeries. These are used for minimizing blood losses, replacing staples and sutures for better closure, and strengthening wound areas without limiting tissue movement.

Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Product: Biological Sealants, Synthetic Sealants, Semi-Synthetic Sealants

· By Indication: Tissue Sealing, Tissue Engineering, Hemostasis

· By End Use: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End Uses

· By Geography: The global surgical sealants and adhesives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cohera Medical, Inc., CryoLife Inc., C.R. Bard Inc., CSL Limited (CSL Behring), Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.), Sanofi, Ocular Therapeutix Inc., and Sealantis Ltd.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

