Service Laboratory Market All Set to Exceed the US$65 Billion Mark by 2026

The Global Service Laboratory market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports IndustryARC.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Service Laboratory Market size is forecast to reach US$65 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2026. Globally, growing number of laboratories to identify the root cause of the problems related to manufacturing of the products is set to be the major driver for the growth of the market during the forecast period. The outbreak of covid19 accelerates the diagnosis of genetic testing of virus which fuels the growth of the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Service Laboratory Market highlights the following areas -

• Cloud segment held the major market share around 8.8% of Service Laboratory Market in 2020.

• Life Science held the major market share around 20.2% of Service Laboratory Market in 2020, owing to the use of super-resolution fluorescence microscopy techniques.

• North America dominated the Service Laboratory Market in terms of value in 2020 owing to the adoption of cloud based services.

Segmental Analysis:

• Cloud segment held the major market share around 8.8% of Service Laboratory Market in 2020.

• Life Science held the major market share around 20.2% of Service Laboratory Market in 2020. In the present framework Covid19 is one such occasion which has increased the research work in the laboratory. Increase in diagnostics laboratory due to Covid19 diagnostics and management is one of the key influencers for the market growth.

• APAC held the highest Service Laboratory Market share of around 33.3% in the global Service Laboratory Market in 2020 and is further set to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Service Laboratory Industry are -

1. Perkin Elmer

2. BIOTECON DIAGNOSTICS

3. Agilent Technologies Inc

4. Siemens SA

5. Labware Inc

