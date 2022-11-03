Skimmed Milk Market Size to Hit US$16.7 billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growing health awareness pertaining to reducing overall fat consumption has helped the market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the The Skimmed Milk Market size is estimated to reach $16.7 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Milk has been a prevalent part of one’s nutrition, from when they were a child. However, the less processed or whole fat milk posed a certain unique set of challenges, resulting in various cardiovascular diseases. The skim milk is also labeled as non-fat milk and is not creamy at all. Unlike whole fat milk which has at least 3.25% of fat, and none of which is removed during processing-skimmed milk is kept aloof from such fats. For a long time, non-fat milk or skimmed milk is gaining traction, especially by the label-conscious consumers wary about the high-fat content and associated diseases.

1. Geographically, Europe’s skimmed milk market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the rising inclination of the consumers to consume no-fat milk supplemented by an increasing milk-cow yield. Further, the region has some of the highest consumption patterns which would allow it to hold a lion’s share in the projected period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers in the projected period owing to a substantial increment in the knowledge base pertaining to health-conscious food, without leaving milk as a whole.

2. An increase in the disease burdens along with the preference to consume a low-fat diet has been the prime factor driving the skimmed milk market. However, an uprising of plant-based milk has impeded the overall market growth.

Skimmed Milk Market Segmentation Analysis- By Form : The skimmed milk market based on the form can be further segmented into powder and liquid. Liquid held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the presence of robust household demand. Skimmed milk in liquid form is consumed by adults-infants-and millennials alike, thereby uplifting the demand from the said segment.

Skimmed Milk Market Segmentation Analysis- By Distribution Channel : The skimmed milk market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into Offline and Online. Offline held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Skimmed Milk Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The skimmed milk market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

The top 5 players in the Skimmed Milk industry are -

1. Fonterra Co-Operative Group,

2. LACTALIS Ingredients,

3. Schrieber Foods Inc,

4. Danone Inc,

5. Saputo Inc.

