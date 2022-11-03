Insights Into The Global Transplant Diagnostics Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Transplant Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Transplant Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022”, the transplant diagnostics market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.53 billion in 2021 to $1.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.50%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The transplant diagnostics market growth is expected to increase to $2.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.90%. Rising incidents of acute diseases are leading to an increase in organ failure rates, thus increasing the demand for transplant procedures driving the transplant diagnostics market.

Key Trends In The Transplant Diagnostics Market

Companies in the transplant diagnostics market are using Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) for conducting tests to match organ donors and recipients. NGS technology allows the sequencing of an entire human genome, i.e. millions of DNA molecules within a single day. In Next-generation sequencing (NSG), genes are matched between the donor and recipient and depending on the extent of the match, a decision to perform organ transplantation is made. Nearly all transplant diagnostic tests and devices currently use this technology to decide on organ transplantation. For example, Castle Biosciences launched the Decision Dx-CMSeq Test that used NGS (Next Generation Sequencing) to identify somatic mutations in genes.

Overview Of The Transplant Diagnostics Market

The transplant diagnostics market consists of sales of transplant diagnostics test products and related services. Transplant diagnostics are the tests conducted before relocation/ transplantation of the donor organ to the recipient patient. The related services include only installation and maintenance services offered by equipment manufacturers. Transplant diagnostics tests include Human leukocyte antigen (HLA) diagnostic testing, PCR-based assay, serological assay, and mixed lymphocyte culture (MLC) assay among others.

Transplant Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Transplant Diagnostics Market Segmentation

· By Type: Reagent & Consumables, Instrument, Software & Services

· By Transplant Type: Solid Organ, Stem Cell

· By End User: Hospitals and Transplant Centers, Research Laboratories & Transplant Centers, Commercial Service Providers

· By Technology: Non Molecular Assay, Molecular Assay

· By Organ: Kidney, Liver, Heart, Lung, Pancreas

· By Geography: The global transplant diagnostics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Transplant Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of transplant diagnostics market. The market report analyzes transplant diagnostics global market size, transplant diagnostics global market growth drivers, transplant diagnostics global market segments, transplant diagnostics global market major players, transplant diagnostics global market growth across geographies, and transplant diagnostics global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The transplant diagnostics global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

