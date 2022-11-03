Deep Knowledge Group Participates in 2nd Arab British Economic Summit2022 Hosted by the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce
Deep Knowledge Group Head of Investor Relations Talgat Takiyev showcases key GCC projects including the launch of the world’s largest Longevity database
Gulf Longevity Initiative - is a leading Think Tank concept,aiming to leverage the regional strengths and potentials of GCC countries in order to turn Gulf Ecosystem into a world-leading Longevity Hub”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Knowledge Group Head of Investor Relations Talgat Takiyev presented key findings and new project announcements on November 2, 2022 at the landmark 2nd annual Arab British Economic Summit (ABES 2022), a high-level conference hosted by the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce bringing together government officials, senior executives, thought leaders, and decision-makers from the UK and the Arab World to discuss trade and investment opportunities across healthcare, education, financial services, hospitality, real estate, transport, and other key sectors.
— Deep Knowledge Group
Learn more about Deep Knowledge Group’s DeepTech-focused activities in the GCC region here: www.dkv.global/gcc
The conference featured presentations, talks and panel discussions by a large number of top UK and GCC government officials and leaders of industry, including (among others):
• His Excellency Sameer Abdulla Nass, President at Union of Arab Chambers
• The Rt Hon Baroness Symons of Vernham Dean, former UK Minister for the Middle East and the Prime Minister’s envoy to the Gulf
• His Excellency Mr. Zayed R. Alzayani, Minister of Industry and Commerce at Kingdom of Bahrain
• Simon Penney, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner (HMTC) for the Middle East
• The Rt Hon Charles Clarke, Former UK Secretary of State for Education
• His Excellency Dr. Khaled Hanafy, Secretary General at Union of Arab Chambers
• The Rt Hon Charles Clarke, Former UK Secretary of State for Education
During the Summit, Deep Knowledge Group Head of Investor Relations, Talgat Takiyev presented an overview of key milestones accomplished as part of Deep Knowledge Group’s ongoing work with Sharjah Research Technology & Innovation Park (SRTIP), a first-of-a-kind strategic partnership focused on at mapping and developing the longevity sector in the UAE.
These milestones included the recent launch of the world’s largest ‘healthy ageing’ database, a conference co-hosted with the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, a ‘Wealth is the New Wealth’ Tech Talk with SRTIP, and the Life Sciences in the UAE report that Deep Knowledge Group launched last year in collaboration with SRTIP.
Takiyev also touched upon some of Deep Knowledge Group's other Gulf region analytics, interactive reports and IT-Platforms during his presentation, including Global Food Security 2022, Pandemic-Resilient Cities Ranking, Advanced Biomedicine in the Gulf Region Landscape Overview and DeepTech in Gulf Region Industry Landscape Overview, and highlighted overall commitment of Deep Knowledge Group to support further development of technological bridge between UK and Gulf region.
For specific questions and media inquiries, please contact Deep Knowledge Group Head of Investor Relations Talgat Takiyev at talgat@dkv.global
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐥𝐞𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩
Deep Knowledge Group is a consortium of commercial and non-profit organisations active on many fronts in the realm of DeepTech and Frontier Technologies (AI, Longevity, FinTech, GovTech, InvestTech), ranging from scientific research to investment, entrepreneurship, analytics, media, philanthropy and more.
Talgat Takiev
Deep Knowledge Group
email us here