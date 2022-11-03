UK Containment Barrier Market is Expected to Reach $370.2 million by 2028 | Industry, Revenue Share & Trends Analysis

UK Containment Barrier Industry Size

UK containment barrier market size was valued at $297.7 million in 2020 registering a CAGR of 2.6% from 2021 to 2028

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “UK Containment Barrier Market by Containment Level, Technology, Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” the UK containment barrier market size was valued at $297.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $370.2 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 2.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Download Free Sample PDF Now (150+Pages with More Insight)-https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11677

The UK containment barrier market was 1,324 thousand meters in 2020, and is projected to reach 1,608 thousand meters by 2028, registering a CAGR of 2.4% from 2021 to 2028..

The containment barrier are widely used as a safety solution in transport modes, including roadways, railways, and airports. Barrier systems are also used in commercial infrastructures such as corporate and institutional buildings, complexes, and residential areas. Increase in investments in commercial infrastructure is expected to create the need for effective crowd management solutions such as entry & exit, vehicle parking areas, and pedestrian safety. In order to cater to these needs, containment barrier are required, which in turn is expected to accelerate the growth of the UK containment barrier market.

Furthermore, investments in roadways, railways, and airport constructions will generate the need for the application of containment barrier systems to ensure safety of vehicles and pedestrians. Roadways include roads, highways, and bridges, which are expected to increase the demand for containment barrier with an aim to reduce the frequency of road mishaps. An expansion of the road network is expected to create the need for containment barrier. The expansion and modification of these modes of transportation are expected to fuel the UK containment barrier market growth.

COVID-19 has already affected the sales of containment barrier in the last quarter of 2020 and is expected to cause a negative impact on the market growth throughout the year. The major demand for containment barrier was badly affected previously by the spread of coronavirus, thereby halting the demand for containment barrier. Further, the disruption of supply chains is causing hindrance in completing the installation of containment barrier around the roads and highways.

England held a dominant position in the UK containment barrier market and is projected to be the fastest growing segment, registering a CAGR of 2.7%. This is attributed to the surge in government initiatives to expand the transport infrastructure especially roadways and highways. Based on containment level, the H1 to H4 segment is expected to register a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period, owing to increase in investments in transport infrastructure across the UK. Demand for the UK containment barrier market is expected to continue to grow during the forecast period, owing to expansion of transport infrastructure.

Furthermore, many companies adopted product launch, as their key developmental strategies to sustain the intense competition and improve its product portfolio. For instance, in May 2020, Hill and Smith designed and launched FlexGuard. It is designed to hand beneath any new or existing vehicle restraint system. It is a new addition to the Hill & Smith Flexbeam family.

The key players profiled in the UK containment barrier market report include Arcelor Mittal, Delta Bloc UK, FerroStrada (UK) Limited, Highway Care, Hill & Smith Barrier, Nissen Road Safety Solutions, Saferoad VRS Limited, Tata Steel Europe, Urban Fencing Limited, and Varley and Gulliver Ltd.

Key Findings Of The Study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging UK containment barrier market trends and dynamics.

By containment level, the H1 to H4 segment dominated the UK containment barrier market, in terms of revenue in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

By application, the roadways segment registered highest growth in the UK containment barrier market in 2020.

The England region is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the UK containment barrier market trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

In-depth UK containment barrier market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2028.



