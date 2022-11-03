Cloud Gaming Market Rising Trends and Demands | NVIDIA, Intel, Google, Microsoft

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Android devices, PC, remote desktops, and Mac with iOS development accelerate the growth of the Cloud Gaming Industry.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Cloud Gaming Market size is forecast to reach US$4,98 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 56.3% during 2021-2026. The promising emergence of sophisticated and affordable gaming consoles that support Android devices, PC, remote desktops, and Mac with iOS development accelerate the growth of the Cloud Gaming Industry. In recent times, most game services offer streaming games, such as the Netflix-for-games model that is available as the PlayStation Now, and the surge of the online game players, along with the rise in smartphone users are some of the factors that have contributed successfully to the growth of the Cloud Gaming market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Cloud Gaming Market highlights the following areas -

• Asia pacific is estimated to hold the major share in Cloud Gaming Market of 45% in 2020, owing to the massive investment in 5G infrastructure, and other relative developments such as telecom towers establishment to power up the mobile connectivity and growing smartphone users across Korea, China, India, Singapore, Japan, and other regions.

• The rising digitalization, along with the notability of 5G Services across the globe to provide high-speed data connectivity, in reference to support numerous applications, including Edge computing and unified Internet of Things (IoT), resulting in the growth of the market.

• The Gaming Platform Services is analyzed to hold the maximum share of 58.7% in 2020, owing to the significant rise of the major companies, such as Sony, Microsoft, Blade, and others providing advanced gaming platform service to play on any devices, without the assistance of any expensive hardware installation.

Segmental Analysis:

• Based on offering, the Cloud Gaming market is segmented into Infrastructure and Gaming Platform Services. The Gaming Platform Services is analyzed to hold the maximum share of 58.7% in 2020, owing to the significant rise of the major companies, such as Sony, Microsoft, Blade, and others providing advanced gaming platform service to play on any devices, without the assistance of any expensive hardware installation.

• By Solution, the Cloud Gaming market is segmented into Video Streaming and File Streaming. The video segment is estimated to hold the maximum market share of 54% in 2020. The factor that promotes market growth is the luxury to play anywhere, anytime, and on any platform.

• Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the major share in Cloud Gaming Market of 45% in 2020, owing to the massive investment in 5G infrastructure, and other relative developments such as telecom towers establishment to power up the mobile connectivity and growing smartphone users across Korea, China, India, Singapore, Japan, and other regions.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cloud Gaming Industry are -

1. NVIDIA

2. Intel

3. Google

4. Microsoft

5. Amazon

