Fresh Cherries Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

Rise in Health-Conscious Consumer is Key Factor in Market Growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Fresh Cherries Market Size is estimated to reach $84.3 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Fresh cherries are small, spherical, and usually red or black in color, with a sweet or tart flavor (sour). Black stone cherry, Spanish cherry, and morello are examples of cherry varieties. Cherries are known for their antioxidant effects due to their high content of vitamins, minerals, fiber, potassium, calcium, and folic acid. Sweet cherries also have more vitamin C, fiber, carotenoids, and anthocyanins, which may aid to cut cancer risk, blood sugar control, weight loss, and cholesterol levels, as well as the cardiovascular system.

Key takeaways:

1. This IndustryARC report on the Fresh Cherries Market highlights the following areas -Geographically, Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share in the year 2021 owing to the trend of healthy food.

2. The increased adoption of a healthy lifestyle by individuals all over the world is driving revenue growth in the worldwide fresh cherries market, people are switching to fresh fruits for the same reason. The market is expanding as customers become more conscious of their health which will help the market's growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027. However, sudden climatic changes may affect the yield of products which is a factor expected to hinder the growth of the target market to a certain extent.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Fresh Cherries Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Fresh Cherries Market Segmentation Analysis- By Taste : Fresh Cherries Market based on taste can be further segmented into Sweet, Sour, and Others. The Sweet taste cherry segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. Since expanding consumer health awareness, there is a growing demand for fresh cherries owing to their sweet flavor and health benefits.

Fresh Cherries Market Segmentation Analysis- By Application : Fresh Cherries Market based on the application can be further segmented into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Others. The Food & Beverages segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Fresh Cherries Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The Fresh Cherries Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share of 34% in the year 2021, as a result of rapid urbanization and rising demand for fresh cherries in bakery items in emerging countries like China and India.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Fresh Cherries Industry are -

1. Diva Agro Ltd

2. SICA SAS SICODIS

3. Cherry Hill Orchards

4. Alara Agri

5. Perfecta Produce

